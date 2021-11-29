“They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble” - Udonis Haslem fires warning shots to Jokic brothers with Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets rematch looming

The Denver Nuggets will journey to the FTX Arena to take on the Miami Heat in their 20th game of the season. Both teams had a scuffle in their last outing together at the Ball Arena.

It was a reference to the scuffle which led to the Jokic brothers and Markieff Morris' brother Marcus dragging themselves on Twitter and eventually challenging themselves to a fight. The oldest NBA player in the league, Miami Heat center Udonis Haslem, has warned the Jokic brothers to be of good behavior or possibly stay away.

In a recent interview with the Miami Herald, Haslem responded to the reports making the rounds that the Jokic brothers had bought their tickets for the fixture and would be present.

“I have nothing to do with that, man. We’re going to play a basketball game. That’s over with. I don’t have nothing to do with that. I keep hearing about the Jokic brothers buying tickets to come to the game. They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble. Miami is my city. It’s my city.”

Although he respects Nikola Jokic, Udonis Haslem warned that he won't condone any funny business. Advising the Jokic brothers to enjoy the game and thereafter journey back home.

“What the hell you buying tickets for? To come do what? That’s my city. Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing. Come enjoy the game and take your [butts] home. Ain’t nobody messing with your brother. We come to play basketball.”

What transpired between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat in their previous encounter?

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets look on during the first quarter at American Airlines Arena on January 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

The Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat on November 9, 2021, at the Ball Arena. The game ended with the Nuggets claiming victory with a 17-point differential. The game saw their key player Nikola Jokic ejected after 33 minutes of game time on the court.

His ejection occurred as a result of his attack on Markieff Morris. Jokic had driven to mid-court after dribbling through and was making a pass when Morris jabbed him with his elbow to his ribs. The Joker thought it to be malicious so he shoved the unsuspecting Morris from behind to the ground.

This created an uproar as officials intervened to prevent both teams from going at each other. This resulted in Morris sustaining a neck injury that saw him being assisted off the court. He has yet to feature for the Heat since the incident, having missed all 10 games post-incident.

The Heat will be looking to extend their advantage over the Nuggets, having won six of their last eight encounters. Meanwhile, the Nuggets will hope to break their losing streak.

