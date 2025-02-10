"They broke the code" - Former Lakers center likening Luka Doncic to 5x NBA champ resurfaces online amid LA star's potential Lakers' debut game

Former NBA center Tyson Chandler spoke highly of Luka Doncic's abilitites in an interview resurfacing online. On an episode of "All the Smoke" from September 2023, the 2012 Defensive Player of the Year drew similarities between Doncic and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. A clip from that conversation was uploaded to X by All The Smoke Productions on Monday afternoon ahead of Doncic's Lakers debut.

Chandler likened many personality traits connecting the two point guards and marveled at Doncic's ability to do what others cannot. Chandler, a journeyman who made stops in both LA and Dallas, explained how the Lakers' newest addition is able to dictate every aspect of a game.

"Luka, I feel like, is this generation's Magic (Johnson)," Chandler said.

When asked how good Luka Doncic is, Chandler drew the comparison to five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson, who had unrivaled court vision during his playing days.

"More of a scorer, though," Matt Barnes added.

Barnes noted Doncic's prolific scoring ability as a trait that distinguishes the two players. Doncic was the 2023-24 NBA scoring champion with 33.9 points per game.

"He controls the whole game," Stephen Jackson said.

"Yes," Chandler responded. "And the creativity of what they play with, nobody had ever seen Magic, right? And we never seen Luka."

Chandler pointed out the ingenuity Luka Doncic has, which leads him to make plays others can't even see, much like Johnson did.

"They broke the code of the league, Luka and (Nikola) Jokic," Chandler said. "These are slow, unathletic players that are moving at a different pace, right? We're athletic and moving fast. They just slow down. And he does it in practice. He does stuff that I've never seen before"

His insight comes from his role within the Mavericks organization. Chandler, who played two seasons for the team and won the improbable 2011 NBA championship alongside Dirk Nowitzki, rejoined the team in 2021 as a player development coach.

Chandler said: "He does some of the craziest stuff in practice, and the dude does it laughing. ... Like Magic. That's why I say like Magic because his personality is always laughs and smiles and love. He's easygoing. He's special."

Luka Doncic set to make Lakers debut at home against the Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks stunned the world when they traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis on Feb. 1. Since the blockbuster deal went through, there are few things NBA fans are anticipating more than seeing Doncic make his debut in purple and gold.

Luckily for them, they shouldn't have to wait much longer as Luka Doncic is expected to start Monday night as the Lakers host the Utah Jazz. Doncic, who hasn't played since the Mavericks' Christmas day game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a calf injury, was upgraded to probable early on Monday.

Doncic will be joining an LA team that has won nine of the last 10 games and is on a five-game winning streak. In more good news for Lakers fans, LeBron James is expected to suit up after missing their last game against the Pacers because of an ankle injury.

The matchup is favorable for the Lakers as the Jazz have lost their last eight games. Despite the losing streak, rookie guard Isaiah Collier has been a standout during that stretch, averaging six or more assists in the last nine games. The Jazz are also getting back their one-time All-Star, Lauri Markkanen, who missed Saturday's game against the LA Clippers due to lower-back injury management.

