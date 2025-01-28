"They call me the zesty hooper”: Jared McCain breaks the internet with hilarious supermarket exchange with young fan

Before Jared McCain went down for the season due to a left meniscus tear, he was the front runner to take home the Rookie of the Year honors. His play for the Philadelphia 76ers has garnered him a greater following as an NBA player, but McCain is widely known for his social media presence. His popularity resulted in a memorable interaction with a fan while he was checking out of a grocery store.

Jared McCain played in 23 games with the Philadelphia 76ers this season after they drafted him with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 draft. His contributions to the team have excited fans for what he could be as a pro, but McCain has entertained fans for years by being himself. McCain has been making videos on TikTok since he was a freshman in high school, amassing 4.6 million followers.

On Tuesday, Overtime posted a video on X showing McCain checking out of a grocery store when a young fan approached him. The two exchanged words as the fan marveled at McCain's talent and personality, resulting in a great quote.

"They just call me the zesty hooper, and it's like, come on," McCain jokingly said about his public perception.

McCain is conversational and open with fans from his time at Duke. The rookie quickly became a fan favorite in Philadelphia despite the team's struggles this season.

Is Jared McCain as entertaining on the court as he is off of it?

Jared McCain's personality has allowed him to grow his following on social media with his dancing and humorous behavior. As a basketball player, however, he proved his doubters wrong as a rookie before his injury ended his season.

McCain was viewed as an intriguing prospect before the 2024 draft but was slid to the 16th pick largely because of his lack of size. His shooting ability translated quickly, though, averaging 15.3 points per game and shooting a remarkable 38.3% from 3-point range while also dishing 2.6 assists per game before he went down with an injury.

McCain is a breath of fresh air for the 76ers, joining Tyrese Maxey as part of the young core that can guide the team into the future. However, the present is a bit murky for the 76ers. Former MVP Joel Embiid and Paul George have been underwhelming so far, and the team faces a daunting uphill climb if it wants to re-enter the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.

