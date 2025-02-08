"They called him fat" - Lakers fans rally behind Luka Doncic as star trashes weight concerns amid injury rehab 

Luka Doncic's weight concerns have been a topic of conversation since the superstar shockingly got traded to the Lakers. Several reports suggested concerns about his conditioning were the primary reason the Mavericks offered him to LA. Doncic addressed those concerns during his introductory press conference, saying they were a "motive" for him to do well, but they weren't true.

The Slovenian has yet to debut for the Lakers as he recovers from a calf injury he suffered in his last outing for the Mavericks on Christmas Day. Doncic is reportedly eyeing a debut in Monday's clash against the Utah Jazz. On Friday, amid his recovery process, Doncic had an impressive "around the world" shooting drill that went viral after the Lakers released a clip.

Doncic knocked down five 3-points from different spots. He looked incredible, and multiple fans took notice of him not showing any concerns about his conditioning as his debut nears. Here's the video:

One Lakers fan wrote:

Another who is a sports and fitness doctor, wrote:

"Looking fit as well"

One fan added:

"He dont even look this slim in 2k25 I can't wait for Monday."

Another joked:

"If Luka is 270 then there’s no hope for me"

One fan said:

"Bro I know Nico was capping his ass off but he doesn’t look close to 270"

Another added:

"Looks in shape to me"

