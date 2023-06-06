“They can just kind of morph” – Nikola Jokic credits Heat’s ‘intelligent’ defense for Game 2 win in NBA Finals

Two games into their first NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets find themselves tied up with the Miami Heat. Despite a 41-point barrage from the two-time MVP, Miami was able to steal Game 2 on the road by a final socre of 111-108.

Part of why the Heat have managed to make it this far is because of thier ability to adapt on the fly. When it comes to making adjustments in the postseason, Erik Spoelstra is among the best.

One key thing Miami did differently in Game 2 is force Jokic to be a scorer instead of facilitator. This threw the Nuggets out of rhythm as the All-Star center is the centerpiece of the offense beacuse of his passing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the Game 2 loss, Nikola Jokic opened up on Miami's adjustments and how good their defense has been in the finals.

"There a really intelligent team, really smart, really smart players."

"They can kind of just morph in different zones that make any sense. As a team, they know what they want to give up. They are really intelligent from the coach to the players."

NBA @NBA



Nikola Jokic talks about Miami's defense.



presented by



Game 3: Wednesday, 8:30pm/et on ABC "Really intelligent team... they can just kind of morph."Nikola Jokic talks about Miami's defense. #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Game 3 Media AvailabilityGame 3: Wednesday, 8:30pm/et on ABC "Really intelligent team... they can just kind of morph."Nikola Jokic talks about Miami's defense.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Game 3 Media AvailabilityGame 3: Wednesday, 8:30pm/et on ABC https://t.co/epzSFrZjMV

Nikola Jokic will have to continue adapting in the NBA Finals

If the Denver Nuggets are going to take down the Miami Heat in the finals, they'll need a strong showing from Nikola Jokic. That being said, the former MVP will have to be ready to freely adapt from game to game.

The Heat might have cracked the code for Game 2, but they understand that Jokic is a smart player. They're not going to give him the same look twice in an effort to stop him from finding weakpoints in the defense. Because of this, the Nuggets star must be ready for constant change.

Overall, Jokic cannot continue being baited into shooting more than passing. They need to do everything in their power to get back to playing their brand of basketball.

When Jokic is getting everyone involved, the Nuggets are nearly impossible to defend. Jamal Murray has put together a strong postseason run, and Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have been good as well. Part of why they've been able to succeed is because of the high-IQ play from Jokic.

With some time to prepare, Jokic and the Nuggets should come out differently in Game 3. Finding ways to get the All-Star passing lanes will be crucial for Denver as they look to regain control of the series.

Poll : 0 votes