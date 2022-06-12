“They cheat, no heat in the winter… I don’t even call it an arena, it was like a barn” - James Worthy says the Boston Celtics fans are “still up to those old tricks”, says it was horrible playing in Boston

Something unusual happened before tip-off in Game 4 of the NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors.

The rim was two inches higher than normal, and Hall of Famer James Worthy believes the Celtics are up to their old tricks.

Golden State players spotted the height difference and notified the officials during practice.

Worthy, who has an unending feud with the Celtics, said it is not unusual for Celtics to try and "cheat." The LA Lakers legend recounted his time he visited the arena and did not have one good thing to say.

On Spectrum Sportsnet, Worthy said:

"They have been doing it for years. Pat Riley always had the goals measured. I don't know how many games we played with 12-foot rims, probably that time I went 1-for-12."

He went on to mention a few aspects that the Celtics allegedly altered.

"They cheat, no heat, no heat in the winter, no air conditioning in June. It's hot, except for their locker room. Dead spots on the floor, it was just the worst.

"I don't even call it an arena it was like a barn, and they're still up to those old tricks. They always had a delay on the clock when they had like a second to shoot it was like, 'Is that three seconds?

"That clock got stuck a lot. It was just horrible playing in Boston, and they're still up to those old tricks."

Worthy also emphasized that TD Garden is one of the toughest arenas to play in, especially the NBA Finals.

"Especially during the finals, that was just a horrible place to play in. The fans, they're just horrible, they're just bad."

Worthy played three finals against Boston, and it was always an intense matchup. In those three meetings, the Lakers won twice, with both series ending in six games.

The Boston Celtics are looking for championship No. 18

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

The Celtics and Lakers are tied for the most championships in NBA history. The storied franchises have each won the title 17 times, but Boston could go ahead in 2022.

The last time the Celtics won the title was in 2008 when Paul Pierce led them to a seven-game series win over the Lakers. Since then, they have only reached the finals once.

Reaching the finals is an achievement in itself, but Boston is determined to take home the trophy. The series is currently tied at 2-2, with either team failing to get any separation.

Boston has been phenomenal on the road this postseason and could go 3-2 up on Monday night at Chase Center. They have also never lost back-to-back games in the playoffs, a record they would like to uphold.

If they win at Chase Center, they will have an opportunity to close the series in front of their home fans. However, it is worth pointing out that TD Garden has not exactly been a fort so far.

Nonetheless, it is easier said than done as the Warriors are good for a fight. Their experience in the finals is undoubtedly a significant boost, especially as they approach the end.

