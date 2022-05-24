“They dare to mock him because they don’t respect him at the highest level” - Skip Bayless doesn’t believe rising All-Stars are afraid of mocking Steph Curry

Skip Bayless fired shots at Steph Curry, saying players like Ja Morant and Luka Doncic don't respect the Warriors' talisman. Morant and Doncic were Curry's most recent big-name opponents during the playoffs.

The two-time NBA MVP led his team to a Conference semis win over Morant's Memphis, and he is on course to claim the bragging rights against Doncic's Dallas in the Conference Finals.

Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are fierce competitors and haven't shied away from going toe-to-toe with Steph Curry by mocking the latter with on-court theatrics. Doncic recently shimmied after knocking a triple over Curry, one of the talking points on the Fox Sports show 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.'

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Luka hit Steph's shimmy after this buzzer-beater 🤣 Luka hit Steph's shimmy after this buzzer-beater 🤣 https://t.co/ioFpI9iXOF

Bayless, the co-host of the show, didn't hesitate to claim that the two young All-Stars mocked Steph Curry because they don't have the respect for him yet. Here's what the analyst said:

"My point is that they dare to mock him because I don't think they respect him at the highest level, at a two-time back-to-back MVP level, or they wouldn't do this. I don't think even Luka would if he looked up and idolized Steph, I don't think he'd been shimmying on Steph because you wouldn't dare. Steph's gonna make you pay for it. Well I don't think they're afraid of him making them pay just yet. Ja wasn't, and I'm not sure Luka is either."

"They dare to mock him because I don't think they respect him at the highest level." — Luka Dončić and Ja Morant both mocked Steph's shimmy celebration:"They dare to mock him because I don't think they respect him at the highest level." — @RealSkipBayless Luka Dončić and Ja Morant both mocked Steph's shimmy celebration:"They dare to mock him because I don't think they respect him at the highest level." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/qBjdQCPIGf

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors are on course to return to the NBA Finals

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors started the 2021-22 NBA season with one goal: to return to championship contention. After making five straight NBA Finals between 2015 and 2019, the Warriors failed to make the postseason for two consecutive years.

The Warriors were among the top teams in the Western Conference this year, despite enduring plenty of ups and downs. They qualified for the playoffs as the #3 seed. So far, the Dubs have arguably been the most dominant side in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

They beat the Nuggets in five games in round one, followed by a 4-2 series win over the #2 seed Memphis Grizzlies. Steph Curry and company are now 3-0 up in the Conference Finals against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, on course to make the 2022 NBA Finals.

Curry has continued to play at an MVP-caliber level, while Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have also carried out their roles well. On top of that, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole have stepped up too, producing match-winning performances on several occasions.

The Golden State Warriors have shown glimpses of their dynasty days, and it's hard to argue their case as the favorites to go all the way this year.

