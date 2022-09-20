“They have a defensive tandem that could be one of the best in the league” - Kendrick Perkins earmarks Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls to be title contenders next season

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on how far the Cleveland Cavaliers can go with their squad. With the roster tweaks that they made this offseason, there are experts who believe that the team can reach the Finals.

During the NBA offseason, nobody thought that the Cavs would be a part of a blockbuster deal. The team has a promising young roster comprised of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley.

The Cavs were one of the underdog favorites last season, but they lost in the play-in tournament. Their squad showcased a ton of potential that could pose a future threat against other Eastern Conference teams.

At the beginning of September, Cleveland shook the entire league as they took part in a trade that gave them a three-time All-Star.

Donovan Mitchell was rumored to have been traded to the New York Knicks. But because they were reluctant to add more assets, the Cavs swooped in and got Mitchell.

In exchange, the Cavaliers gave up Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins was a guest on The DNVR Nuggets podcast and shared his thoughts on how far his former team will go this upcoming season.

"I think they're going to be a title contender this year, not in two years," Kendrick Perkins said. "They have a defensive tandem that could be one of the best in the league when you think about Evan Mobley and Jarett Allen."

He added:

"So, I'm going with 'Carry the hell on.' Because I don't see it in two, they should be contending right now."

Kendrick Perkins may be right with his take on the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kendrick Perkins' hot take on the Cleveland Cavaliers' future might not mean anything to some, but it shouldn't be taken lightly. The Cavs have been slowly developing incredible talent since the departure of LeBron James back in 2018.

Last season, the world finally saw what the front office had been working on. The pieces fit together, and the mix of youth and veterans has proven to be a great strategy.

Although most of the players in the Cavs are a bit inexperienced, they do not lack in drive. The team was already a potential playoff team last year.

Donovan Mitchell's addition has given the team a legitimate scorer that can create his own shots. The 2018 Slam Dunk contest champion has enough playoff experience that can help the young Cavs squad take them to the next level.

Cleveland has struggled to find a go-to guy that they can rely on when nothing's going for them. Last season, Darius Garland was their leading scorer. But with Mitchell's arrival, the young floor general can focus on facilitating for the team and can be a secondary scorer if needed.

Donovan Mitchell will have a chance to lead an inexperienced group and show them what it takes to compete in the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far