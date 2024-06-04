"They on demon time" - NBA fans in frenzy as Kyrie Irving & Mavericks practice to 'Meet the Grahams' ahead of facing Celtics in Finals

The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to face Kyrie Irving's former team, the Boston Celtics, in the NBA Finals. The 2016 champion has a long and tumultuous history with the C's, and it seems like he's using every tool to get locked in ahead of this high-flying matchup.

Irving and his teammates and coaches warmed up to Kendrick Lamar's song "Meet the Grahams," a diss track aimed at Canadian rapper Drake released at the start of May, on Tuesday.

The song caught a lot of attention, as many believe Kendrick Lamar beat Drake with the track. Plenty of fans reacted to the situation, speculating about why the Mavericks listened to the song. The vast majority agreed that they are looking for inspiration before facing the Celtics in the finals.

A group of fans predicted how many games the Mavs would need to beat the Celtics in the finals.

"warming up to 'Meet The Grahams' yeah they on demon time Mavs in 6," one fan said.

"They’re going for a sweep, wtf 😂," another fan tweeted.

Somebody warned the Celtics about what might be coming with the Mavericks listening to this specific song.

"Ohhh really, yeah it's a wrap for Boston, worrying BOSTON they definitely listening to Heart Part 6 Lol," one fan joked.

More fans were surprised by the Mavericks playing and seemingly enjoying the song ahead of a major series like the finals.

"Hell yea Kendrick and Kyrie cut from the same Jedi cloth," one fan wrote.

"That’s just insane," another fan added.

Nobody imagined these two teams would clash in the finals at the start of the season or even at the start of the playoffs. The Celtics met the expectations and had an easy path to the finals while the Mavericks got better throughout the postseason until they landed here. Now, it's time to define the new NBA champion.

Kyrie Irving talks about relationship with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Amid all the speculation about his return to Boston with the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving discussed his relationship with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who will try to beat him in the NBA Finals this year.

"Just being able to extend a brother-to-brother relationship with them, let them know I have their back no matter what," Kyrie told the media on Monday.

"This basketball stuff is going to be competitive. No matter what, we're going to go at each other. But getting to know them as human beings, they're really special people alongside other people that I got a chance to know in the Boston organization."

Despite the bad blood between Kyrie Irving and Celtics fans, he still has love for Tatum and Brown.