“They destroyed us” - Nikola Jokic weighs in on worst defeat by defending champs in NBA History following Game 6 loss

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets found themselves severely outplayed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking an unprecedented night in NBA history. As defending champions, the Nuggets endured a humiliating defeat in the playoffs, surpassing the 36-point threshold by a margin never before witnessed.

The contrast was evident in the rebounding department, with the Nuggets being outmatched 62 to 43, magnifying the scale of the problem. Following the game, Nikola Jokic spoke to the media about the defeat and how they would get over it:

“I don’t think we should. It’s a great loss. They beat us. They destroyed us. I think it’s a great loss.”

Jokic continued:

“They beat our as*. They were better than us in every segment of the game. We need to accept it."

In the game, Jokic recorded 22 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, logging 36 minutes on the court. However, his performance was tempered by a 9-for-19 shooting display from the field and an uncharacteristic 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. The Nuggets struggled to find their rhythm, shooting a dismal 30.2% from the field and a mere 19.4% from 3-point range.

Anthony Edwards outplayed Nikola Jokic to force Game 7

Anthony Edwards delivered an impressive performance with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. He went 8-for-17 from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc during his 34 minutes of play. Furthermore, the Timberwolves as a unit recorded shooting percentages of 46.5% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

While Game 7 might not directly reflect the outcome of this game, it's probable that the series' trends will persist. Minnesota's victory wasn't a triumph over Denver at its peak; rather, it echoed previous victories against a similar version of the Nuggets.

Denver's loss stemmed from strategic missteps rather than a momentum shift. However, it underscores a recurring issue for the Nuggets: the tendency to allow isolated setbacks to snowball into detrimental quarters, ultimately derailing the entire game.

Despite initially holding a lead and showing aggression after a timeout, Denver faltered when Minnesota retaliated. Jamal Murray, typically composed during Denver's winning streaks, adopted a reckless approach, exacerbating defensive vulnerabilities.

Michael Porter Jr. also struggled, particularly from long range, shooting a mere 1-for-6, while even Nikola Jokic failed to maintain his usual efficiency, shooting below 50%.