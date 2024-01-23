"They diagnosed you with depression" - Spencer Dinwiddie arguing over hitting worst FG% in league sparks debate among NBA fans

Spencer Dinwiddie has had a bit of a stepback in production this season. He is shooting 39.9 percent from the field. That ranks 140th in the league. He is averaging 13.5 points per game. He has certainly seen better seasons in the league.

To make matters worse, Dinwiddie was recently featured in an unfortunate graphic on a broadcast.

The image then circulated online. It showed Dinwiddie having the worst field goal percentage in the league this season. He was ahead of Max Strus, Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, and Shaedon Sharpe on the list. The graphic offered no parameters or further details aside from the player’s shooting percentages.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dinwiddie was not too fond of the graphic. He tweeted it and wanted some clarification.

“TS%? Shot quality? Volume?” Dinwidde wrote.

The guard thought he was being misrepresented since the number and list do not factor in advanced metrics like true shooting percentage, shot quality and shot volume (how many shots a player takes).

Unsurprisingly, NBA fans came out of the woodwork to clap back at Dinwiddie. The trolls came out in full force to mock the guard for his take. Some even called out Dinwiddie’s mental state as a reason behind his poor performance.

Expand Tweet

However, some NBA fans backed up Dinwiddie. Others joined in on the trolling. Check out some of the reactions on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Spencer Dinwiddie and the Nets January struggles continue

Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets have had a rough start to 2024. The team has been 2-7 since the turn of the calendar.

Spencer Dinwiddie has scored less than ten points in four of those outings. That includes a 0-for-6 night against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 2.

Dinwiddie is not the only problem, of course. However, he has had some rough shooting nights. He shot less than 17 percent from downtown in three games this month.

He has turned it around a bit. Spencer Dinwiddie hit 11-of-18 from 3-point range in his last three games. The Nets went a disappointing 1-2 in those contests.

Dinwiddie is averaging a mere 10.9 ppg this month. He will need to step up those numbers, as Brooklyn needs more scorers if they want to stay in the playoff race in the East. Right now, the Nets are on the outside looking in on the play-in tournament.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!