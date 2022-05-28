“They didn’t break it up like some owners do, they kept it together, they kept their core together” - Patrick Beverley says the Golden State Warriors owners deserve credit for the team making the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals after their impressive Western Conference finals performance against the Dallas Mavericks. After dealing with adversityncluding extended injuries to stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in recent years, it's a remarkable return.

Golden State will make its first finals appearance since losing to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Even with all the struggles, the Warriors organization didn't fold. Instead, the team stressed patience as its important players returned to full health. It's an impressive accomplishment for the Golden State front office, as teams usually don't have that much patience to stay to the course of action.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday, Patrick Beverley said the biggest takeaway from the Warriors' return to the NBA Finals is ownership. The Minnesota Timberwolves veteran guard praised Golden State's front office:

"My biggest takeaway is the ownership for the Golden State Warriors. I think you have to get their ownership a ton of credit. Guys got hurt. Guys went down. Klay Thompson got hurt, got re-injured. They didn't break it up like some owners do. They kept it together. They kept their core together and on the court.

"I don't think we haven't even mentioned his name. (Kevon) Looney has been fantastic. I mean, the small things you know. Starting the game off with a bucket, you know, that gets confidence. All the offensive rebounds he had. He guarded (Luka) Doncic throughout the playoff series. So, man, I liked Golden State two series ago, and I still like them now."

Golden State Warriors back in the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 5

Coming into the season, many expected the Golden State Warriors to be a contender for the NBA Finals if Klay Thompson returned to full health. While Thompson didn't play until early January, Golden State came out of the gates on fire and looked like one of the league's most dangerous teams.

The Warriors have been impressive on both sides of the ball, using their impressive depth and young pieces to have balance on offense and defense.

After an impressive 4-1 Western Conference finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State is four wins from another NBA championship.

The Warriors will play the winner of the Eastern Conference finals series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

