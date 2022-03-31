“They didn’t have good defensive fundamentals in January…I don’t think they’re gonna have them in April” - Brian Windhorst believes the Brooklyn Nets could struggle in the playoffs because of their defence

The Brooklyn Nets, behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, beat the hapless Detroit Pistons to all but assure themselves of a spot in the play-in tournament. Brooklyn will only be disqualified from the play-in if they lose their last six games while their cross-city rivals, the New York Knicks, run the table.

If the Brooklyn Nets do get into the postseason via the play-in, no team will be too excited to face a healthy KD and Kyrie Irving. In the last few games, the Nets’ superstars have reminded the NBA just how potent their team can be when both are playing their best.

Veteran basketball analyst Brian Windhorst, however, does not see the Brooklyn Nets going deep into the playoffs:

“They just don’t have good defensive fundamentals. They didn’t have good defensive fundamentals in January, they don’t have them in March, I don't think they're gonna have them in April. If this was another year, if this was 2015 or 16, back in those years with the Cavs, with LeBron, who didn’t have to stretch before game till the conference finals and the East had some not so good teams, I would feel like, ‘Yeah, I could see this.’”

First Take @FirstTake



“I just can’t get behind believing that they can win three playoff series defending this manner” @WindhorstESPN is concerned the Nets’ defense can cost them a title run“I just can’t get behind believing that they can win three playoff series defending this manner” .@WindhorstESPN is concerned the Nets’ defense can cost them a title run 👀 “I just can’t get behind believing that they can win three playoff series defending this manner” https://t.co/tEYweqUy2y

Brooklyn’s inept defense was evident in their win over the Detroit Pistons, who are ranked 28th in offensive rating. The Pistons also played without their leading scorer Jerami Grant but still dropped 123 points on the Nets' defense in front of their home fans.

Windhorst continued to elaborate on his point:

“But it’s not just the Nets’ defense that’s worrisome. It’s the quality of the opposition that they’re gonna have to beat…But I just can’t get behind believing that they can win three playoff series defending this manner.”

The offense figures to take care of its own as long as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are available. Brooklyn owns the 8th-best offensive rating in the NBA largely due to their two ultra-talented scorers. Their defense, however, is another story.

Sportskeeda Basketball @Basketball_SK



But can their defense be a problem as the team seems heading into the play-ins?



#kevindurant #kyrieirving #brooklynnets Nets offense with KD and Kyrie leading from the front is one of the best in the league!But can their defense be a problem as the team seems heading into the play-ins? Nets offense with KD and Kyrie leading from the front is one of the best in the league! But can their defense be a problem as the team seems heading into the play-ins?#kevindurant #kyrieirving #brooklynnets https://t.co/kSYR7GcYnj

The Brooklyn Nets’ defense is the exact opposite of their offense. Brooklyn’s defensive rating of 112.5 is the 8th-worst in the league. If they can’t stop the bleeding against an offensively-inept team, they will have a tough time containing more potent teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Ben Simmons is exactly what the Brooklyn Nets need

If he plays, Ben Simmons will be a huge boost to the Brooklyn Nets' toothless defense. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Most basketball analysts consider the Brooklyn Nets to be the biggest winner in this year’s trade deadline. They acquired a defensive whiz who’s versatile enough to guard all five positions in any given game with a team-friendly contract. While they expect Ben Simmons to take time to get into game shape, his herniated disc injury has greatly complicated their plans.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star doesn’t plug every leak in the Brooklyn Nets’ defense, but he will make them significantly better on that end. Over the years, he has already proven his ability to take on the NBA’s best players.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Nets do put up points, but the defense is concerning. A lot of our optimism was tied to Ben Simmons & I've gotten nothing. The best Simmons highlight was the Louis Vuitton sweater in Philly. Without Simmons, it feels like the defense is a huge liability." — @kevinwildes "The Nets do put up points, but the defense is concerning. A lot of our optimism was tied to Ben Simmons & I've gotten nothing. The best Simmons highlight was the Louis Vuitton sweater in Philly. Without Simmons, it feels like the defense is a huge liability." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/cinSIqSjM1

Simmons’ presence also makes them more versatile and more potent on both ends of the floor, particularly with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry surrounding him.

Steve Nash’s latest update on Ben Simmons isn’t good. Although he expects the point guard to play, there is no official date for his return. And with the regular-season down to its last few remaining games, the Australian superstar might be shut down for the rest of the Nets’ campaign.

The Nets may have no choice but to outshoot their opponents if they want to at least make the conference finals.

