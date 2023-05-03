“They didn’t like me there"- 5x champ Dennis Rodman once said that Gregg Popovich and the Spurs wanted him to go the church 

Back in the early 90s, there came a time when Dennis Rodman played for the San Antonio Spurs. In the 1993-94 season, Rodman moved to San Antonio after a successful seven-year stint with the Detroit Pistons. The reason he left Detroit was because the organization got rid of his father figure, coach Chuck Daly.

Joining the Spurs was a nice change of scenery for him, but he struggled to get along with the team. In a Q&A with Steiner Sports, Rodman revealed that he often found himself getting into trouble with the front office and Gregg Popovich due to his bad habits off the court and his unwillingness to play with the team.

Apparently, Rodman's antics were not appreciated by a team led by David Robinson whose life values were the exact opposite of Dennis'. They wanted him to be a role model like Robinson and made it clear that they did not want him on the team, which is why he was eventually traded to the Chicago Bulls after two seasons.

“They didn’t like me there," Rodman said. "In San Antonio, you have to go to church and be like David Robinson. I was like ‘okay.’ So I go dye my hair and wear women’s clothes and stuff like that. They didn’t like that either.”

Looking back at Dennis Rodman's time in San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs - Dennis Rodman

During his time with the San Antonio Spurs, Rodman went through a dark time in his life, developing mental health issues after Chuck Daly was kicked out of the Detroit Pistons. He even became suicidal and picked up bad habits such as drinking and partying all night instead of attending team practices.

He eventually became "Dennis the Menace" because of his antics and bad behavior that he often displayed on and off the court.

Despite the negative reputation he gained, Rodman remained one of the most efficient defenders in the league, averaging 17.1 rebounds per game in his two seasons with San Antonio.

