"They don’t give a f**k about Embiid" - Ex-Warriors blasts 76ers for shutting down Joel Embiid mid-season amid lingering knee issues

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas had some tough words for the Philadelphia 76ers after they shut down Joel Embiid. On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that the Sixers will sit Embiid for the rest of the 2024-25 season as he deals with a lingering knee issue.

Embiid played 19 games, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Because of his lack of court time, the Sixers have fallen to 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record.

As Philly's organization announced its final decision regarding Embiid, the former Golden State Warriors guard blasted them. Arenas did not hold back when he addressed the Sixers on Friday's "Gil's Arena."

"They don't give a f**k about Embiid so why should we?" asked Arenas. "All that came out, I was like, 'Season's over with, I don't know what f**ing basketball you guys think you're going to be playing'.

Arenas pointed out that Embiid's and forward Paul George's injuries before the season started were already signs of what was to come.

"Shut them down for the whole year. You've been sitting here, doing what for the last three, four months? Realistically, you're starting off the year already hurt."

The three-time All-Star pointed out how the Sixers talked about their intentions about playing back-to-back. According to him, the first time the team mentioned their plans to not play Embiid in back-to-back games, their season was already over.

Arenas said shutting down the stars early would have been a better move than getting half their production from them on the court.

His co-host and former player, Rashad McCants, even suggested that the Sixers clean house with their management. McCants said that Daryl Morey and Elton Brand needed to leave the organization.

NBA Insider calls the 2024-25 season one of the worst for the 76ers star

Last season, Joel Embiid dealt with injuries to his knee, but it wasn't as severe as what he went through this season. Embiid was limited to 39 games and still earned a spot on the All-Star team.

Charania, the NBA insider who reported about Embiid, went into detail about the 76ers' announcement. According to him, there was no improvement on the big man's injury. He said that the swelling on his left knee had returned, despite the actions made by the team's medical staff.

"It's been a frustrating time for the 76ers. And for Joel Embiid, personally, one of his down seasons, one of his worst seasons as an NBA player," Charania said.

The Sixers will continue their season. However, their playoff hopes are gradually starting to fade.

