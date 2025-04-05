"They don’t protect the hood like this?": Ron Harper reacts as Elon Musk backs police claim linking Tesla 'terror attack' to Democrat incitement

Ron Harper joined the conversation on social media surrounding how police in Bloomington, Minnesota, handled a suspect who scratched a Tesla car. The former Chicago Bull shared his thoughts as Tesla CEO Elon Musk supported Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges' report on the issue.
Harper chimed in when Hodges claimed that the suspect was inspired by Democratic Party's incitement.
As President Donald Trump continues to make changes in his first year back in the White House, Democrats have expressed their distaste at how involved Musk has become in the political space. Recently, the Tesla CEO came under fire for supporting Trump's plan to downsize the U.S. government. His critics have gone a step further and have been vandalizing Tesla cars.
Ron Harper took issue with how the situation was handled by the police in Bloomington, wondering if the police protected all parts of the town with the same intent as this. He wrote on X, ironically a platform owned by Elon Musk:
"They don't protect the hood like this?"
Since retiring from the NBA in 2001 after a 15-year career, Ron Harper has focused his efforts on charitable work. But he hasn't been afraid to share his opinions on the political environment, especially when it comes to alleged police discrimination.
His calling out of the police in this instance is another step in his efforts to ensure that African American communities are given the same protections as everyone else.
Ron Harper supported Natasha Cloud's political statement
Ron Harper has been supportive of other professional basketball players, current and former, as they voice their opinions on today's politics, including WNBA player Natasha Cloud.
The New York Liberty guard spoke in early March about Donald Trump's efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs around the country. She said that the President is prioritizing money over people.
"It is. Next time @ me with yall scary a**** and fixed political narrative," Cloud posted in response to Fox News calling her out for her statement. "PEOPLE OVER PROFIT."
Ron Harper backed Cloud up, agreeing that she was right to voice her opinion on what is happening in the country.
"She's correct too (sic) speak up," Harper posted on X.
Harper and other professional athletes have embraced a new responsibility as celebrities and figures with a platform to speak about the issues that the U.S. faces.
While his comments on Police Chief Hodges' words on Tesla vandalism are his most recent statement, both Harper and other players will continue to work to incite positive change in their communities.
