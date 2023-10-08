“They don’t have a Rich Paul”: Draymond Green commends Klutch Sports CEO’s ‘special’ quality separating him from other agents

Draymond Green recently expressed appreciation for his agent, Rich Paul, who secured him a lucrative contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. Green also elaborated on what sets his agent apart.

Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, landed Green a four-year, $100 million contract over the offseason that has a player option in 2026-27.

In an interview with CBS, Green said what’s special about Paul is how he treats his clients.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So then you end up a young black man who's made more money than you can ever imagine. But you don't know how to live with it. You don't know what you do with it,” Green said.

“Most agents treat athletes as if the athlete works for them, but there's a multi-billion dollar business going on around most athletes that they don't understand. But they don't have a Rich Paul to teach them, and that’s what’s special about it” he added.

Expand Tweet

Paul represents a roster of other prominent players as well, including LeBron James, Fred VanVleet, Anthony Davis, Zach Lavine, Darius Garland, De'Aaron Fox, Jerami Grant, Jordan Clarkson, Lonzo Ball, Keldon Johnson, Gary Trent Jr., and Dejounte Murray.

Paul recently managed to secure lucrative contracts for Anthony Davis ($186 million), VanVleet ($135 million), Grant ($160 million), and Murray ($114 million).

He initially began his career as LeBron’s agent and later went on to establish the Klutch Sports Agency. He started as a sports agent, representing the King when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning an annual salary of $50,000 at that time.

Today, Paul's net worth has exceeded $100 million.

In 2022, Rich Paul successfully negotiated a two-year contract extension for LeBron with the Los Angeles Lakers, valued at $99.02 million. This extension is set to keep LeBron with the Lakers until the 2024-25 NBA season.

Draymond Green expected to be available for Warriors’ regular season opener

Recently, it was revealed that Draymond Green suffered an ankle injury when he stepped on his teammate Jonathan Kuminga's foot during a scrimmage.

The injury was initially anticipated to keep the forward out of action for four to six weeks, but surprisingly, he may make a comeback earlier than expected.

According to Kendra Andrews, Green is questionable to play in the Warriors' final two preseason games, but the team is “sure” that the forward will be available for their season opener.

Expand Tweet

In their season opener, the Warriors are set to face the Phoenix Suns, who have assembled a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.