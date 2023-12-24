"They don’t understand" - Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores breaks silence on relentless 'sell the team' chants from fans

The Detroit Pistons, have lost 26 straight games, last winning on Oct. 28 against the Chicago Bulls. With the team struggling, Detroit fans have made their feelings known with "Sell the team" chants during Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Recently, Pistons owner Tom Gores spoke with Detroit Free Press' Marlowe Alter about the chants.

The Detroit Pistons are last in the Eastern Conference standings at a league-worst 2-27, making it a challenging experience for Pistons fans to watch their team.

Here's what Gores had to say about the harsh chants and the team's current state:

"They can say what they want, but that's ridiculous," Gores said. "It's ridiculous. Other than winning, and we should win more games, we do everything to bring the best to Detroit. Sell the team? They don't understand what we're doing in the community. I know we have to have more wins.

"But we're taking care and are being in tune with the community. Me selling the team would be selling the community out. I'm not doing that to the community. When you put aside basketball, we've made a very big difference in the community, and that means a lot to me."

Gores said that winning would go a long way to show the fan base that the Detroit Pistons organization is focused and serious about the team's best interests.

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams talks about the team's 26-game losing streak

Following his four-season tenure as the coach of the Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams was hired by the Detroit Pistons entering this season. Despite being considered one of the league's best coaches, the results have not been the same in Detroit.

After the team's 126-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Williams placed the blame on his shoulders, as per New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez.

"That's on me," Williams said. "It's not on the players. Any time you have this kind of streak, it's on the guy who's responsible for the product on the floor."

With a lowly regular season record heading into the new year, it is yet to be seen if any moves will be made to shift the dynamic and culture of the team.