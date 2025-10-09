"They dont wanna upset they baby boy SGA" - NBA fans stunned after Luka Doncic denied best guard recognition in GM poll

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ranked ahead of Luka Doncic as the best point guard in the league in an anonymous NBA GM poll conducted by NBA.com.Gilgeous-Alexander, who is heading into the upcoming season as the league's reigning MVP, finished with 73% of the votes, while Luka Doncic finished in second place with 17% of the votes.Interestingly enough, Doncic was voted the best small forward in the league, receiving 40% of votes, and the third-best shooting guard in the league with 7% of votes.Despite that, fans were quick to react to Doncic receiving just 17% of the votes for best point guard in the league, with many confused at how the LA star was ranked in three different positions:Oak Cliff Soldier 214 @OakclifftroopLINK@TheDunkCentral Tears Luka a SF because they dont wanna upset they baby boy SGALeon S. Kennedy 💜💛 @womanizerkingLINK@TheDunkCentral Luka is the only player in 3 categories LMAOONotmyName @PoSVibsOnlyLINK@TheDunkCentral Luka getting his votes split by 3 different positions and still winning one is crazy.Plenty of other fans also took umbrage with the voting:Perc @Perc777_LINK@TheDunkCentral They do anything to prop up SGA, Luka is a PG and 100% the best one in the league 😂😂😂The Cxge @The_CxgeLINK@TheDunkCentral That charity stripe dude ain’t better than Luka Doncic👽⭐️ @BiggySpursLINK@TheDunkCentral Luka Doncic is the best PG in the NBAHeading into the 2025-26 NBA season, ESPN has Doncic listed as a point guard on the LA Lakers' depth chart, with Rui Hachimura currently listed as the team's starting small forward.Prior to his tenure in LA, Doncic and Kyrie Irving handled backcourt duties together in Dallas as the team's two primary guards.Luka Doncic's team bonding activity proved to be a hit with teammatesWith the preseason underway and the start of the regular season right around the corner, Luka Doncic decided to host a team-bonding event for his teammates.According to reports, Doncic hosted a team-bonding event at the Porsche driving experience in El Segundo, giving his teammates a chance to take high-end performance cars out on the track.The move proved to be a hit with teammates, with recently signed starting center Deandre Ayton saying:&quot;I truly appreciate Luka for that. I've never done that before, where the star players really look out for the team like that. Something like that is actually crazy. I've never heard of it or been in a Porsche before. So it definitely was my first time.&quot;I didn't know that Luka was into cars like that. So, yeah. Him and LeBron. It was good seeing them behind the wheel. Seeing LeBron behind a car is dangerous.&quot;Despite that, Ayton turned heads by saying this week that he hasn't had a chance to play alongside Luka Doncic or LeBron James yet, leaving some fans concerned.With LA's regular season opener against the Golden State Warriors rapidly approaching on Tuesday, Oct. 21, only time will tell how Doncic's first full year in LA pans out.