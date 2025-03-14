"They had to drug test him multiple times" - NBA fans erupt over Lakers missing Luka Doncic & LeBron James ahead of Nuggets showdown

When the LA Lakers face the Denver Nuggets tonight, they will be without Luka Doncic and LeBron James. While James has been dealing with a nagging groin injury that has kept him sidelined for the past few games, Doncic is coming off his best performance with the Lakers on Thursday night, when he recorded a 45-point, 11-rebound double-double while shooting 51.9%.

Following that game, Doncic was listed as out for the second leg of the team's back-to-back due to a right ankle sprain and left calf injury management.

Considering that Doncic is still working his way back into form after missing significant time with a calf strain suffered on Christmas, and with the team also without James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes tonight, it appears the Lakers are playing it safe with their new superstar.

Given Luka Doncic’s dominant performance Thursday night, fans were quick to joke about his absence, speculating that the league might have ordered a drug test.

"Of course he is, they had to drug test him multiple times after last nights performance," one wrote.

"Great decision from the Lakers coaching staffs , Luka needs some rest and since they have a bunch of players injured Luka might just sit out tonight," another added.

Others joked about what Luka Doncic's absence means for the Lakers and coach JJ Redick:

"Reaves and Bronny combining for 60," another joked.

Austin Reaves speaks about the Lakers' injury problems following Luka Doncic's stellar performance vs Milwaukee

Despite Luka Doncic's standout performance on Thursday, the Lakers suffered a 126-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who proved to be too much for Redick’s depleted squad.

After the game, Lakers guard Austin Reaves spoke about how injuries have held the team back. Despite Doncic’s impressive play, the Lakers were simply outmanned with three other starters — Hayes, Hachimura and James — sidelined.

Reaves emphasized the need to "weather the storm." Speaking to reporters postgame, he said:

"I just think the room for error is very small with Bron, Jaxson and Rui out. Like you said, three starters that play a significant role for us. They do a lot for our team and I feel like the guys that have stepped up and got more minutes have played their a** off and done well."

"We just gotta figure out a way to do more as a collective group. These are the times in the season that you’re tested and you gotta figure out a way to weather the storm. I have no doubt we’ll do that.”

While ESPN"s Shams Charania provided an optimistic update on Hachimura and Hayes, describing both as day-to-day, he also reported that James would likely need another week to recover.

