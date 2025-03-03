"They can't even use all the damn assets" - Stephen A. Smith pushes OKC Thunder to reunite with Kevin Durant in title pursuit

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith felt the OKC Thunder should pursue Kevin Durant. The Thunder have been on a roll this season as they lead the Western Conference with a 48-11 record.

However, they still seem to be missing that one piece to take them to the next level. During a segment of "NBA on ESPN," Stephen A. Smith suggested the that OKC should trade a few of their assets in exchange for Kevin Durant. Smith acknowledged that the Thunder roster is stacked with valuable assets.

However, the analyst also mentioned how not everyone is being utilized. Smith pushed the idea that instead of keeping their assets dormant, OKC could upgrade by acquiring Durant. Doing so could open a lot of doors for the Thunder, including winning their first NBA title since 1979.

"If you're the OKC Thunder, you're damn right you better (trade for Kevin Durant)," Smith said. "Let me tell you why. They can't even use all the damn assets. You can give away four or five first-round picks and still have a boatload of picks you're the OKC Thunder."

"There is no question (Durant) can fit into any system," Smith continued. "There is no question, he is not a downgrade, he's not a minus, he is an additive, he is a plus."

NBA Insider suggests Phoenix Suns will trade Kevin Durant

Before the trade deadline this season, Durant was reportedly on the Suns' trade block. However, they failed to find a team willing to trade for him. While Phoenix fans were relieved to keep their star player, it seems that they won't remain that way for long.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Suns will trade Durant during the offseason. Windhorst shared that KD is aware of the organization's intentions. While most NBA players tend to act out when on the verge of being traded, Durant remained composed and professional about his situation.

"(Phoenix Suns) are going to trade (Kevin Durant)," Windhorst said. "He knows that. There's been a couple of opportunities where he could've criticized them for trying to trade him. He has not done that. He has been very professional about this and I expect that to continue throughout the rest of the regular season."

While it isn't clear where Durant will land this summer, teams should prepare themselves for a lifetime deal for the veteran star. With KD predicted to be traded during the offseason, his pending new home dynamic will be a game-changer.

