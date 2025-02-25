"They have no f*cking clue" : Al Horford's sister Anna Horford lashes out on Donald Trump and Elon Musk on reports of financial policy blunder

Aside from being Al Horford's sister, Anna Horford has made a name for herself for her social media presence. When she isn't talking about sports, politics is one of her other primary topics of discussion.

Anna has made it clear with countless posts that she is not a fan of President Donald Trump and his policies. On Tuesday, she took at him and one of his biggest advisors for their latest move falling short of expectation.

Upon winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump assigned Tesla CEO Elon Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency. One of the primary reasons "DOGE" was formed was to help lower the overall spending of the federal government. Since being put into action, DOGE has attempted to mask drastic cuts across the federal workforce.

Anna Horford posted a report on her Instagram story, stating that this maneuver isn't expected to yield any savings. The sister of the Boston Celtics veteran also took this as an opportunity to jab at Trump and Musk.

"It's almost like Elon Musk & Trump have no f*cking clue what they're doing. Huh..."

While Anna continues to voice her thoughts on all current events, her brother is in pursuit of his second NBA title. At the age of 38, Al Horford is still proving to be a reliable complementary piece for the Celtics.

Anna Horford reacts to post making bold accusation about Donald Trump's hygiene

Anna Horford's post on Instagram was one of numerous digs she made at Donald Trump on Tuesday. The sibling of the NBA veteran also reacted to a social media post making stern accusations regarding the president's hygiene.

Long before he broke into the world of politics, Trump was the host of his own TV series titled "The Apprentice." It first aired in 2004 and remained on TV into the early stages of his first term in office. In the reality competition series, contestants had their business skills tested by Trump and other hosts.

Over the weekend, a post went viral on X (formerly Twitter) with alleged remarks from someone who worked on "The Apprentice." It included quotes that the now president had to wear diapers and his odor would be an issue at times on set.

Among those to react to this post was Anna Horford. She wasn't shocked, going as far as calling the President embarrassing.

"The amount of people who have come out to say how horrific he smells is insane. Shitty person, shitty smell. He could not be more embarrassing."

Just a month into his second term in office, it doesn't seem like Anna will stop calling out Trump anytime soon.

