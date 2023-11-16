"They finally got his a**" - Stephen A. Smith namedrops R. Kelly while listing favorite sex songs

Stephen A. Smith easily stands out whenever he goes on air in ESPN's "First Take" and "NBA on ESPN." With his commanding presence, he also finds time on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" to indulge himself in various topics unrelated to sports, even when it comes to listing his favorite sex songs.

During the latest episode, Smith listed his favorite sex songs in response to one of the fan questions that he received via X. Interestingly enough, he listed songs from Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, and even R. Kelly. In Smith's defense, he didn't want to bring him up, but because he was already in jail, it was technically "okay" to talk about some of his songs.

"I don't wanna bring up R Kelly," Smith said, "but I think it's okay now because he's in jail. Now, if he was not in jail it would not be okay because he's getting away with stuff. But now that they finally got his a** and he's in jail. 'Dedicated' was a beautiful song. 'You're body's calling' that was another one. '12 Play" is another one there."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean there's a few by R Kelly," Smith added. "We can't act like we don't know that."

Expand Tweet

Upon the inclusion of R. Kelly in the list, the NBA Insider mentioned a number of songs from the R&B artist, such as "Dedicated," "Your Body's Calling," and "12 Play." Additionally, the R&B artist was the only one who got named a number of songs from his discography compared to the other artists on the lists who got only named one song.

One of the contributing factors why Stephen A. Smith mentioned that he "didn't want to bring up" R. Kelly was because of his sexual abuse allegations. In 2022, he was found guilty of eight counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering in a New York court, resulting in jail time for 30 years, as per the BBC.

Aside from the controversies associated with R. Kelly, it's safe to say that Stephen A. Smith knows a handful of his songs.

Stephen A. Smith gives another piece of advice to the fan

When he isn't talking about his New York Knicks, Smith is handing out advice to fans who seek it from him. In the same episode from "The Stephen A. Smith Show," he was asked by a fan for a solution to his dilemma about impressing a date after saying that he knew how to cook, when in fact the fan doesn't.

Luckily enough for the fan, Smith came to the rescue with this response.

"Well, first of all you lied," Smith said. "So what you have to do is you got to cover yourself now. You don't want to admit the lie just yet. Now, wait until later, like a day or two then you can confess to her that you lied all along. But for right now, do you have any friends? Get somebody to cook for you. If not, cater something nice but not too extravagant."

Expand Tweet

According to Smith, the fan must ask one of his friends to cook something or cater something from outside and please the date. Once the date has been pleased, then the hard part comes in for the fan, which is to admit the lie made.