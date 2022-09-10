"They found soulmates in each other and they saw the game the same way!" - Jeanie Buss on the impact of Jerry Buss and "rookie" Magic Johnson on the Lakers, opens up about new docuseries "Legacy"

Magic Johnson's legacy with the LA Lakers is one that has shaped and inspired the careers of modern-day basketball players. The Hall of Famer is one of the most decorated NBA players in the league's history.

The Lakers are commemorating the nearly ten-year passing of their owner, Jerry Buss, with the docuseries, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers." Jeanie Buss, in an interview with "The Crossover NBA Show," spoke on the relationship that existed between Dr. Buss and his superstar rookie, Magic Johnson. She stated that, with the docuseries, they wanted to reflect on the relationship they shared, which was unprecedented at the time.

She shared that their relationship was perceived as unusual. But they both seemed to be on the same frequency as they saw and wanted to play the game the same way. Therefore, they were able to bring out the best in each other. This story and many more, she said, were captured in the 10-episode docuseries made in honor of Jerry Buss.

"It was unusual because they're very different people," Jeanie Buss said. "Big age difference. But they found soulmates in each other, and they saw the game the same way. They wanted to play it the same way, and they brought out the best in each other.

"And that rookie season, they won a championship, which, you know, if you think about that now, how difficult, a new owner, a new coach, and a rookie player all coming together and winning a championship in their first year."

Jeanie Buss shares how important Magic Johnson has been to the LA Lakers post-retirement

The LA Lakers docuseries,"Legacy" highlights Magic Johnson's importance in the franchise history.

Magic Johnson made his way into the NBA as the first overall pick in the 1979 draft as selected by the LA Lakers. He made his debut on October 9, in a road win against the San Diego Clippers. He posted 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks, effectively announcing his arrival to the professional basketball community.

The end of his rookie season would see him bring the NBA championship title to Los Angeles with a stellar playoff performance. After winning a total of five NBA championship titles with Lakers, he became an inspiration to the franchise following his retirement in 1996.

Jeanie Buss referenced how Johnson's return in 2017, his influence in attracting LeBron James and leading the franchise to another championship win made for a perfect story arc. She made these comments highlighting the 12-time All-Star's importance in Lakers story.

"So you have this kind of Magic coming in 1979 and then coming back again in 2017, helping the Lakers get back to championship level by getting the team back on track, attracting a free agent like LeBron James," Buss said. "So that's the perfect story arc..."

"Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers" also features LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and many more players. The 10-part documentary is currently streaming on Hulu.

