"They don't get back" - Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps it real about exploiting Nikola Jokic and Nuggets' biggest weakness

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo openly discussed his team's approach ahead of their matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Following a 121-112 victory at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin, the former MVP candidly highlighted the Nuggets' vulnerabilities and shared insights into how his team capitalized on them during the big win.

In an interview with TNT Sports reporter Taylor Rooks after the game, Giannis reflected on facing the 2023 NBA champions and pinpointed their biggest weakness. A clip of the interview, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by NBA on TNT, included a brief quote from Giannis:

"As long as we're locked in, good things will happen," the quote read.

Antetokounmpo was also asked about the importance of maintaining "pace" and "intensity" to secure the win. He highlighted the Nuggets' lack of defensive effort, noting it as a vulnerability his team could exploit in transition:

"Very important, our pace starts from our defense, we've got to show help, we've got to crowd the paint, because they want to score in the paint. We did a very good job boxing out the rebounding and when we rebound the ball, we knew we had a good chance of going the other way and trying to score because they don't get back," the Greek Freak explained, pointing out the Nuggets' weakness.

The former MVP scored 28 points and had a massive night rebounding the ball, collecting 19 boards while also dishing out 7 assists.

Nikola Jokic reaches huge milestone despite Giannis Antetokounmpo having the last laugh

The Denver Nuggets entered the matchup with the Bucks in top form, having won 10 of their last 11 games. Despite the good run of form, the Colorado team ran into a roadblock in Milwaukee as they lost to the Bucks by a 9-point margin.

Despite the loss, former MVP and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had another great night, recording his 27th triple double of the season. The Serbian is currently second in the MVP race and solidified his case with an outstanding showing. Jokic tallied 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists at the Fiserv Forum, reaching an impressive milestone in the process.

Indeed, Jokic became the first player to post these numbers with a 13-16 shooting performance while playing 38 minutes or less. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo ultimately stole the spotlight.

The Bucks star recorded 28 points and 19 rebounds, leading his team to victory and handing the Nuggets their second loss in three games.

