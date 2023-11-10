"They have to get rid of AD": Lil Wayne drops Anthony Davis truth bomb on latest 'Undisputed' appearance

There's no denying that Anthony Davis is one of the most elite players in the NBA today when he's healthy. However, that has not been the case lately, with his history of injury concerns. After playing 62 games during his first year with the LA Lakers, Davis has struggled to surpass or even replicate that number in the following seasons.

Be that as it may, his production has remained steadily impressive at 24.6 points (52.5% shooting, including 28.4% from 3-point range), 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. However, rapper Lil Wayne has not been impressed with what he's seen from the Lakers star as he expressed his point of view on FS1's "Undisputed."

"If the Lakers want to be a championship team, and the future as well, they have to get rid of AD," Wayne said. "Because that's his makeup, and that's who he is, and he's shown us that. Get rid of him and get some good players."

The rapper did not mince any words with his projection on where the Lakers could go in the scenario that the team moves on from Anthony Davis. While he remained confident that the team will pick up the pace as the season goes on, similar to the previous 2022-23 season.

Lil Wayne remained firm that Davis has been inconsistent in his availability, which has been an issue for this Lakers team. The rapper pitches that the Lakers should trade Anthony Davis to acquire multiple quality assets from players to picks.

LeBron James speaks highly of Anthony Davis

Whether Lakers fans want to move on from Anthony Davis or not, the fact remains that he is an important piece to the team while he's still part of the roster. Even 19-time All-Star LeBron James alluded to this as he sees the Lakers forward as the "face of the franchise," as per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"He is the face [of the franchise]," James said. "You look at all these [retired] numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here and AD is one of them."

Heralded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, it's as high of praise as it could get when LeBron James thinks that highly of Anthony Davis. Playing in his 21st season at 38, James knows that Davis will be the one that steps up as the main face of the LA Lakers franchise moving forward.

In the seven games he has played this season, Davis averaged 23.9 points (55.3% shooting, including 42.9% from 3-point range), 12.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.