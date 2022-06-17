"They get a team in Vegas, Adele doing halftime" - Pat McAfee on LeBron James possibly owning an NBA team in Las Vegas

LeBron James recently expressed an interest in becoming an NBA team owner once his career ends. James specifically mentioned Las Vegas, and it seems like a possibility, as "The King" recently became a billionaire. Pat McAfee gave his two cents on the topic and joked about Adele performing at the Vegas team's halftime show.

On a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Shams Charania was a guest as the panelists discussed James' comments about owning an NBA team. Charania revealed that an expansion team is not yet imminent, but he could envisage James already planning the moves he needs to make to become an owner.

"He's got to retire to own a team in Vegas or wherever," Charania said. "Maybe it's different in four, five years, maybe we are one or two years away. Knowing LeBron, he's going to be strategic about this. I'm sure he's already planning different things if he were to get in position for this."

McAfree chimed in and pointed out James' business partnership with Rich Paul. McAfee asked if Paul was still with renowned singer Adele. He joked that if the LA Lakers superstar were to get a team in Las Vegas, the Grammy Award-winning singer could perform during halftime.

"Remember Rich and Adele were a thing?" McAfee said. "They get a team in Vegas, Adele doing halftime. Oh my God. Adele at halftime?"

On a more serious note, McAfee expressed his concern about having a team in Las Vegas. He noted that some fans already believe the NBA is "rigging" the game, and it would only get worse if they had a team in Sin City.

"Are they scared a team in Vegas because of all the things that are already said the NBA?" McAfee said. "Even though the stats don't prove this at all, the thought by every person that isn't a diehard NBA fan is, 'Oh the refs are going to make this series go to seven.'"

"The people, in the back of their mind, are like, 'Ah, the NBA controls these games.' You put that thing in Vegas, and any malarkey happens, I mean that's a big deal, right?

LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather might compete to become Las Vegas NBA team owner

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and LeBron James (Photo: Bleacher Report)

LeBron James was not the only athlete to recently express an interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas.

Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review Journal that he has spoken to people over the past six months regarding owning an NBA expansion team.

"I've been talking to certain individuals for the last six months," Mayweather said. "That's something I've been working on behind the scenes, but I've never came out and publicly talked about that with the media."

Floyd Mayweather on owning an NBA team, possibly in Las Vegas:



“I've been working on that for a good while

now.” Floyd Mayweather on owning an NBA team, possibly in Las Vegas:“I've been working on that for a good whilenow.” https://t.co/LdDsmnWvhg

He added:

"Me and my team have been working behind the scenes with the NBA. I can't say exactly where, but I'm working on getting a team."

