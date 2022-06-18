"They get a whole plane for the family" - Retired NBA Champion shares his experience playing for the Golden State Warriors

Former Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes shared what it was like to play for the team. Barnes was known to many as a hard-nosed, competitive role player throughout his career.

Bouncing from team-to-team, Barnes experienced both the highs and the lows. Avid fans recognize him as part of the "We Believe Warriors" era back in 2007. He played alongside his now co-host on "All The Smoke," Stephen Jackson, as well as Baron Davis and a young Monta Ellis.

In his last year in the league, Barnes re-joined Golden State midway through their 2016-2017 championship run. Most NBA players prioritize their families. They also want to see the team they're playing for, to treat them like their own.

That's exactly what Golden State did for Barnes and many of their players.

"Bro, my kids were on the plane," Barnes reflects on the Warriors' treatment of their players' families.

"My kids were in practice, like they take care of [everything]. Bro, all you have to do is play basketball."

On the podcast, "No Chill" with Gilbert Arenas, the 2017 NBA champion expressed how well the Warriors organization treats their players. Golden State has shown class ever since they started their championship dynasty.

From time to time, we'll see Stephen Curry's children joining him in his pre-game routine. Draymond Green can also be seen with his son during press conferences on some instances, and Barnes' sons practiced in the Warriors' facility.

This isn't the first time Barnes has commended the San Francisco organization. Shortly after winning a championship with them, he retired and became part of the basketball media.

He has used his platform to share how much he loved his time with the team. Although Barnes wasn't a star player like Curry, Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson, the Warriors still valued his veteran leadership.

Their appreciation for the players runs deep. They even gave Barnes' sons their own championship rings.

"On behalf of the entire Warriors organization," Green conveyed his respect for Matt Barnes, "I just want to say thank you. You know? For what you brought to this team."

Barnes also shared that one of the keys to the Warriors' success was because of each player's humility. They set aside their agendas and play the game the right way.

"The energy was different there. Like, it just kinda felt like every day was cool to be in there."

"No Chill's" take on Steph Curry winning the Finals MVP

Steph Curry with his Finals MVP trophy.

Shortly after the Warriors' win, the guys on "No Chill" with Gilbert Arenas wasted no time in talking about Curry's place in history. Barnes asked Tracy McGrady and Arenas where they rank the sharp-shooter.

"T-Mac" wasn't shy about his take and said that Curry is still not in his top 10. Arenas drew a ton of laughter after his opinion about his top 10 All-Time list.

"My top ten is altered. Because I like players after '85, anybody before that -- f**k em!" Arenas' take on his top 10 All-Time list.

