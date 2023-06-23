"They gettin' a dog"- Scoot Henderson is confident as the Blazers select him Number 3 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

Scoot Henderson is an NBA player now as he entered the league as the third pick in the draft on Thursday night. Charlotte Hornets fans weren't too happy as they wanted him to be the second pick. However, this comes as good news for the Portland Trail Blazers as it appears that Damian Lillard could finally have a worthy co-star to help him bring the franchise to glory.

Henderson is excited to be representing Portland as he confidently said that the Trail Blazers picked the right guy. He's aware that he still has much to learn before becoming an NBA star. However, he says that he's mature enough to efficiently put the work in.

"They gettin' a dog that's gonna come in and that's gonna be hungry," Henderson said. "I know I'm young but I got a mature mindset. ... They gettin' a special player, a special person."

What can the Portland Trail Blazers expect from Scoot Henderson?

During the 2022-23 NBA G League season, Scoot Henderson was the cream of the crop. He showed shades of Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook with his freaky athleticism and agility on the court. Before Victor Wembanyama came onto the scene, Henderson was expected to be the top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

However, being the third pick isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially considering that the Portland Trail Blazers selected him. The Trail Blazers are trying to figure out how to become contenders in the league while keeping superstar Damian Lillard happy. With Henderson coming to town, it appears that Portland finally found a step in the right direction.

During Henderson's time in the G League, he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He's an all-around player who can consistently contribute. With a player of his caliber by Lillard's side, the Trail Blazers might actually have their next big duo since CJ McCollum's departure in February 2022.

