"They are going to the Finals" - Stephen A. Smith links Knicks’ $90M guard to Giannis' absence on squad while predicting NY's run this season

Stephen A. Smith is bullish about the New York Knicks’ upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. On the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast on Monday, Smith highlighted his favorite team’s “advantageous” situation. The ESPN talk show host said that the Knicks might not have Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard out at the same time again.

When asked what is the Knicks’ floor for next season, Smith answered:

“They’re going to the finals. They are going to the finals. … How many years are you gonna have three potential roadblocks removed due to injury?”

Smith also named Mikal Bridges as the “key” to New York’s success if Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson maintain their All-Star level form. Despite Bridges’ importance and value, Smith could not resist ruing what might have been:

“You gave up five picks for that. If the Knicks had those picks, chances are, Giannis already here. I’m like, ‘You’re the reason, Mikal Bridges! You the reason!’”

In 2024, the Knicks traded Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite and five first-round picks and one first-round pick swap to Brooklyn for Bridges. When Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly showed interest in joining the Knicks in the 2025 offseason, the Knicks no longer had the draft capital to bring the two-time MVP to New York.

Bridges is in the final of a four-year, $90.9 million contract he signed in 2021. To keep him, the Knicks added $150 million for four years, a deal Stephen A. Smith said was well deserved.

Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Smith expressed confidence the Knicks have enough to come out of the weakened Eastern Conference.

Stephen A. Smith declares Knicks have no chance of winning 2025 NBA championship

As excited as Stephen A. Smith is about the New York Knicks’ future, he does not see his favorite team topping the entire NBA. He said that if Mikal Bridges plays like an All-Star and Jalen Brunson keeps his elite play, the Knicks should be in the finals.

When asked if the Knicks could win the championship, Smith quickly and emphatically answered:

“No. You ain’t beating Oklahoma City. … Oklahoma City, the way they play defense, you gotta give it up where it’s due.”

The Thunder earned the top seed with a 68-14 record despite Chet Holmgren playing only 32 games. Isaiah Hartenstein, a former Knick, was also limited to 57 games. If they play more games next season, Oklahoma City could be even better.

With championship experience under their belt, Stephen A. Smith sees the Thunder repeating.

