“They aren't going to go quietly”- Michael Malone expects Heat response as Nuggets take 1-0 lead in NBA Finals

Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets coasted to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Denver led by as many as 24 points, while the Heat never led by more than one, but Malone still isn’t counting the Heat out in the series.

Following his team’s Game 1 win, coach Malone was asked about Miami’s late-game run that cut Denver’s lead to single digits. He said that the Heat aren’t going to go out quietly before adding that he expects Miami to respond in the next game:

“They aren’t going to go quietly into that good night,” Malone said. “They’re a well-coached team, and they’re here for a reason.”

"In the finals, you can’t pick and choose when you want to play" - Michael Malone bemoans Denver Nuggets’ defense in Game 1 against Miami

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone

During his Game 1 postgame press conference, Michael Malone was also asked about the Denver Nuggets’ strong defensive effort. The Nuggets held Miami to just 93 points on 40.6% shooting and also limited the Heat to just two free-throw attempts.

“Well, there were a lot of things that I liked,” Malone said. “To hold that team to 93 points. Only 40% from the field, 33% from the 3-point line, which is below their 39% (average) in the playoffs."

He continued:

“Probably the most impressive defensive stat was only two free-throw attempts. I think we got there 20 times. And, you know, Jimmy Butler is one of the best in the business at getting to the foul line. So, two free-throw attempts, I thought our guys did a great job of defending without fouling.”

However, Malone added that he felt his team let up their defensive effort after entering the fourth quarter with a 21-point lead (84-63):

“I felt for three quarters, our defense was where it needed to be. Fourth quarter, 60% allowed. 30 points. And I think, as I told our players, we’re up 1-0, that’s great, but we have to close games out.

"We’re up 21 to start that fourth quarter, and they open up with a quick 8-0 run. Turnover, layup, we miss a few open shots against a zone, give up some threes. So in the finals, you can’t pick and choose when you want to play. We gotta play much closer to 48 minutes.”

Game 2 of the NBA Finals takes place on Sunday in Denver. The Nuggets will look to extend their perfect 8-0 postseason record at home alive as they seek a 2-0 series lead.

