"They are going to regret" - NBA fans scramble over Trae Young's cryptic post amid trade buzz

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been the subject of trade rumors as the 2025-26 season approaches. On Tuesday, he tweeted a cryptic message on X that has stirred up a frenzy on social media.Fans on X (formerly called Twitter) responded to the cryptic tweet. One fan wrote that the Hawks will regret it if they let the four-time NBA All-Star.“Trae, you will get your bag. Now they are going to regret when you get on that all-nba team this season and now the cost will go up from there.”John harris @JoshX378LINK@TheTraeYoung Trae, you will get your bag. Now they are going to regret when you get on that all-nba team this season and now the cost will go up from there.Other fans on X wondered what Young meant with the tweet.Fiddles @FiddlesLINK@TheTraeYoung noticed he was not at the game last night. hope this is nothingTRAE LEGACY SZN 2025 @WyddChrisLINK@TheTraeYoung what does this mean broJp @Jpnole45LINK@TheTraeYoung What are you saying goatOther fans called out the Hawks.John harris @JoshX378LINK@TheTraeYoung Trae, you will get your bag. Now they are going to regret when you get on that all-nba team this season and now the cost will go up from there.Big Dog Pistons @bigdogpistons1LINK@TheTraeYoung @skobuffss You gotta prove them wrong. Lot of pressure in you. More passing less shooting. More defense.League insider Tim MacMahon reported that Young’s “long-term Hawks future is ‘murky’” amid trade chatter. He noted that while Atlanta has structured a roster more fitting around his style, it’s unclear whether both sides are fully committed long term.Trae Young remains under contract with the Atlanta Hawks, where he earns about $46 million in the 2025-26 season, according to Spotrac. He also holds a player option, which is just under $49 million for the 2026-27 season. Young is extension-eligible, as he and Atlanta could negotiate a long-term deal if he declines that player option.What’s next for Trae Young and Atlanta?Trae Young has caused a lot of rancor with his cryptic post. While it’s not certain what he meant, his camp has reportedly resigned to seeing out this season under the current deal rather than pushing for an early extension. However, if he declines the option, he’d reach unrestricted free agency in 2026.Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) poses for a photo during Media Day. - Source: ImagnThat scenario will give leverage to both sides. Young could use that to see what offers he commands, and then for the Hawks to decide whether to bet on their core or move in a new direction. In the meantime, his performance in the 2025-26 season will carry great weight, as if he plays well and the Hawks succeed, the team may be more willing to offer a max (or near-max) deal, and vice versa.