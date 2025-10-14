  • home icon
  "They are going to regret" - NBA fans scramble over Trae Young's cryptic post amid trade buzz

"They are going to regret" - NBA fans scramble over Trae Young's cryptic post amid trade buzz

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 14, 2025 19:30 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
NBA fans scramble over Trae Young's cryptic post amid trade buzz - Source: Imagn

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been the subject of trade rumors as the 2025-26 season approaches. On Tuesday, he tweeted a cryptic message on X that has stirred up a frenzy on social media.

Fans on X (formerly called Twitter) responded to the cryptic tweet. One fan wrote that the Hawks will regret it if they let the four-time NBA All-Star.

“Trae, you will get your bag. Now they are going to regret when you get on that all-nba team this season and now the cost will go up from there.”

Other fans on X wondered what Young meant with the tweet.

Other fans called out the Hawks.

League insider Tim MacMahon reported that Young’s “long-term Hawks future is ‘murky’” amid trade chatter. He noted that while Atlanta has structured a roster more fitting around his style, it’s unclear whether both sides are fully committed long term.

Trae Young remains under contract with the Atlanta Hawks, where he earns about $46 million in the 2025-26 season, according to Spotrac. He also holds a player option, which is just under $49 million for the 2026-27 season. Young is extension-eligible, as he and Atlanta could negotiate a long-term deal if he declines that player option.

What’s next for Trae Young and Atlanta?

Trae Young has caused a lot of rancor with his cryptic post. While it’s not certain what he meant, his camp has reportedly resigned to seeing out this season under the current deal rather than pushing for an early extension. However, if he declines the option, he’d reach unrestricted free agency in 2026.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) poses for a photo during Media Day. - Source: Imagn
That scenario will give leverage to both sides. Young could use that to see what offers he commands, and then for the Hawks to decide whether to bet on their core or move in a new direction. In the meantime, his performance in the 2025-26 season will carry great weight, as if he plays well and the Hawks succeed, the team may be more willing to offer a max (or near-max) deal, and vice versa.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Ubong Richard
