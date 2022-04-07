"They had a good chance of getting us" - Kyrie Irving on why he and Kevin Durant snubbed Knicks in favor of Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has said that he and Kevin Durant were close to signing with the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA free agency. The duo ended up starting a rivalry with the Knicks by joining Brooklyn instead.

The Nets and the Knicks locked horns on Wednesday, where Irving had a go at New York's fans multiple times. Speaking about his and Durant's decision to pick the Nets over the Knicks, Irving said (via Nets Videos):

"They (Knicks) had a good chance getting us back in free agency. But we just felt like we wanted to build here and just make our mark on this franchise. I don't think we regret our decision."

The New York Knicks struggled to make the playoffs the year Durant and Irving joined the Nets.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets were starting to find their feet and had a solid young core that turned out to be a quality supporting cast for Irving and Durant. Nevertheless, the Knicks returned to playoff contention just two seasons later, which increased the competitiveness between the two cross-town rivals.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant lead Brooklyn Nets to comeback win over New York Knicks

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant gave the New York Knicks fans a tough time yet again as the duo led the Nets to a comeback win over RJ Barrett and co. Brooklyn was down by 21 points, but a strong second-half showing helped them win 110-98.

Durant bagged a 32-point triple-double, while Irving had 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Durant had a box +/- of +29, while Irving had a box +/- of +24. Brooklyn outscored the Knicks 60-31 in the second half to register a blowout win.

It was an important victory for the Nets as they are keen to secure a higher seeding in the play-in tournament. They went into the contest in tenth place in the West but are now eighth, just a game behind the seventh-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets will have homecourt advantage if they finish seventh. They will have two opportunities in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs. Even if they lose their first game, Steve Nash's men will have another game to seal their spot in the playoffs.

If Brooklyn finishes the regular-season ninth or tenth, they will have to win two consecutive knockout games to achieve a playoff berth.

