“They got 4 rings?” – Gilbert Arenas ranks Warriors' Big 3 the best trio on a team ever

Gilbert Arenas claimed that he was certain that no other basketball team other than the Golden State Warriors could have boasted a more formidable trio than Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the entire history of basketball.

The league was forever changed by Curry, Thompson and Green, and their impressive collection of four championship rings.

"This is probably the best Big Three that's ever been put together," Arenas said on YouTube. "I'm sorry. ... Are they the best Big Three in terms of talent? No. No."

When challenged about the Miami Heat's trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh (two titles) or the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen, Arenas responded with a question.

"They got four rings?" Arenas said.

The Warriors' Big Three showcased an unrivaled level of dominance during their time together. The synergy between their collective skills and seamless chemistry made them a force to be reckoned with.

Stephen Curry's astonishing shooting range and mesmerizing ball-handling skills, combined with Klay Thompson's lethal scoring ability, created a dynamic offensive duo.

Draymond Green added value to the trio with his well-known defensive prowess, making them a force on both sides of the court. By implementing an exhilarating and groundbreaking playing strategy under coach Steve Kerr's guidance, the Warriors redefined basketball.

The combination of their emphasis on nimble ball handling and their expert 3-point shooting, along with their reliance on smaller squads, allowed them to achieve record-breaking triumphs domestically and internationally.

The trio's ability to adapt to Kerr's system and thrive within it elevated their status as a historic triumvirate.

How the Warriors' Big Three revolutionized basketball strategy

Perhaps the most compelling argument for the Warriors' Big Three as the greatest trio ever assembled lies in their remarkable achievement of four NBA championships. Their ability to consistently perform at the highest level and emerge victorious against formidable opponents solidified their legacy in the annals of basketball history.

These rings serve as a testament to the trio's exceptional teamwork, unwavering determination and remarkable talent.

Individually, each member of the Big Three made substantial contributions to the team's success. Stephen Curry's two NBA MVP awards, along with his 3-point shooting records, established him as one of the most phenomenal shooters of all time.

Klay Thompson's unforgettable scoring outbursts, including his historic 37-point quarter, showcased his explosive offensive capabilities. Beyond their on-court achievements, the GSW Big Three left an enduring impact on the league as a whole.

Their success and innovative style of play inspired a new era of basketball, with teams across the NBA attempting to emulate their formula. The "Warriors Effect" led to a greater emphasis on long-range shooting, positionless basketball and the rise of smaller lineups.

While the debate surrounding the greatest trio in NBA history remains subjective and fiercely contested, Gilbert Arenas' endorsement of the Warriors' Big Three holds weight due to their four championship rings, their dominant style of play and their lasting influence on the league.

The accomplishments of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as a trio make a strong case for their status as the most outstanding trio ever put together on an NBA team.

