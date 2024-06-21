"They got their a** whopped more" - Paul Pierce counters Stephen A. Smith's Lakers vs Celtics greatest franchise claim

The rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics has been rekindled following Boston’s win in the 2024 NBA Finals. With their 18th championship, Wyc Grousbeck’s team moved a step ahead of the Jeanie-Buss-led franchise in total championships. The success of both has often led to questions about who is the greatest team in the league.

A few days ago, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said LA is the better franchise because of its 32 NBA Finals appearances and 17 championships. For him, the franchise has been more relevant since the start of the league. Smith emphasized that the bulk of Boston’s titles came in the 50s-60s and that their 2024 championship is their first in 16 years.

Paul Pierce, who won the 2008 NBA Finals MVP when the Celtics beat the Lakers 4-2, had this to say about that argument:

“We got 18 [championships], dog, and then they try to discredit, ‘Aw, they was won back then.’ They lost more times then, that’s what that means. They got their a** whooped more.”

Kevin Garnett, Pierce’s teammate on that championship team and co-host of the podcast they were in, added:

“Jerry West was a great player but could not get past the f**king Celtics. Nobody wants to hear that s**t.”

Boston’s most dominant run in the NBA came between 1957 to 1969 when they went to the championship round 12 times and won 11. At the heart of that dynasty was the legendary duo of Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. During that stretch, they beat the Lakers eight times (1959, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968 and 1969.)

LA’s roster during that time was no slouch either. They had players such as Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor but could not overcome the hump against Boston.

The Celtics could add a few more to their championship haul lead over the Lakers

The Boston Celtics’ roster that mauled opponents during the 2023-24 season will be back to defend the championship. Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are all under contract.

The star duo of Tatum and Brown isn’t going anywhere as well as “JB’s” five-year deal will only kick in next season. Brad Stevens is also looking at extending “JT” before next season is over.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, are facing another offseason of uncertainty. LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option, but reports have surfaced that he wants to opt out to get a new deal. He could also just leave and play elsewhere.

The Celtics are in a better position to succeed based on how their roster is constructed compared to their rivals. If both teams stay healthy, the Green Machine could add to their championship lead over their historic West Coast opponents.