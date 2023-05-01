"They got a GOAT, we got a GOAT"- Draymond Green is fired up as LeBron James and Steph Curry lock horns in a clash of Titans

Draymond Green is as excited as anyone ahead of LeBron James and Steph Curry going head-to-head in the playoffs after five years. Green was a part of those battles alongside Curry. The Warriors know what it's like to go up against a LeBron team in the playoffs, and they aren't taking their series against the Lakers lightly.

Green reflected on the upcoming Western Conference series, the first between LeBron and Steph before the finals, saying (via The Draymond Green Show):

"I'm looking forward to this matchup. It will be a hard-fought matchup. They're not laying down we're not laying down. You know, they got a GOAT, we got a GOAT, got to love it."

LeBron James faced Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in four straight finals series between 2015 and 2018 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors hold a 3-1 advantage over James' teams in the playoffs. However, LeBron was evidently on a weaker lineup.

Nevertheless, that didn't stop him from producing the goods and giving the Warriors plenty of headaches. The Dubs' only series loss against LeBron in 2016 was arguably the worst in franchise history, as they blew a 3-1 lead. James produced an all-time performance in that series, regardless of the losses in their other matchups as well.

LeBron James has averaged 33.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists across 22 playoff games against the Warriors, shooting 48.1%. The Dubs enter the series as the defending champions and the most successful teams in the last decade.

Steph Curry has been unstoppable over the last three seasons. Meanwhile, the Lakers have solid depth and a well-balanced roster, something James' Cavaliers teams lacked in their finals matchups against the Warriors.

These factors make this an enticing yet unpredictable series, as both teams have their fair share of advantages in certain areas.

LeBron James will take on a beatable Warriors team for the first time in the playoffs

LeBron James' previous encounters against Steph Curry and Co. were lopsided in favor of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors were stacked with All-Star talent in their starting lineup, especially the last time James faced them and got swept in 2018. The Warriors had Kevin Durant on the roster alongside Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

The notion of the Warriors being unbeatable has changed drastically this season. The Dubs had one of their worst regular seasons as playoff hopefuls under Steve Kerr. They hovered around the .500 mark for most of the season and nearly avoided the play-in tournament.

Golden State posted one of the worst road records (11-30) among all teams this year. To top that, they started their playoff run in unfamiliar territory by being down 0-2 against the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

The Warriors also failed to close the series at home in Game 6. That required a 50-point effort from Steph Curry in Game 7 to topple the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers haven't had as much success as the Kings in the regular season, but their recent performances and momentum make them just as much of a threat if not more.

The presence of experienced superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis makes the Lakers a bigger threat than the Kings. The Warriors struggled offensively against the Kings' bottom-five defense, and it will only get tougher for them against the Lakers' defense, which ranked in the top three after the trade deadline.

