"They got Luka doing football drills" - Lakers fans react as coach JJ Redick links up with Rams HC Sean McVay

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick linked up with LA Rams counterpart Sean McVay on Wednesday at Woodland Hills. Redick watched intently from the sidelines as McVay conducted the first day of organized team activities or OTAs. The Rams thanked Redick on X (formerly Twitter) for “stopping by today!”

Fans promptly reacted to the sight of McVay and Redick in conversation.

Qtip @x_Qtip S**t, they got Luka doing football drills for cardio

One fan said:

JCX @JCX Y’all have a center you can spare?

Another fan added:

Andressa @chikane89 Please don't let him ruin the Rams as well. If it was up to him, the Rams would play without an offensive line [clown]

One more fan continued:

nathan @nathanm_1992 reddick teaching him how to dominate the reg season and then lose in tha round

Another fan commented:

kobe @izzobean Sean McVay to the Lakers?!👀

Back in March, when the Lakers were in a fiercely contested playoff positioning battle, Redick told reporters he talked to McVay before. The Lakers’ bench tactician added that once the NFL and the NBA seasons started, it became hard for them to connect. While Redick’s team is on vacation and McVay’s group preparing for the new season, the two met on Wednesday.

Sean McVay had this to say when asked to comment about JJ Redick’s visit.

Stu Jackson @StuJRams Always respected him from afar. A well-thought-out guy, a great willingness to look inwardly (for) areas of improvement, understanding how you bring people together. Really enjoyed him coming out.

The LA Rams will continue their OTAs in the next three weeks before the mandatory minicamp happens. A Redick sighting might not surprise fans anymore following his appearance at Woodland Hills.

JJ Redick wants his LA Lakers to be in “championship shape”

JJ Redick could not guide his LA Lakers past the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Despite LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the roster, the Lakers lost via a gentleman’s sweep.

After LA lost 103-96 in Game 5 at home in late April, Redick told reporters what he wanted for his team.

"There are individuals that were in phenomenal shape, there's certainly other ones that could have been in better shape. We have to get in championship shape.”

Redick relied on a short rotation in the playoffs, particularly in Game 4 on April 27 when he used the same five in the entire fourth quarter. Two nights later, He roughly used the same strategy in the series-clinching loss to the Timberwolves.

The coach conceded that the roster needed tinkering in the offseason. The Lakers' lack of a quality starting center was exposed in the playoffs. Still, JJ Redick, who wants his team to be in “championship shape” might have taken a cue from the LA Rams’ OTAs under Sean McVay.

