“They gotta tighten up the leak shop over on Causeway Street” - Nick Wright believes the Boston Celtics have to be firm in trade talks after making elite rim protector untouchable

The Boston Celtics appear to be one team leading the race in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. They have many talented players who can be included in a deal to acquire the two-time champion. However, according to a recent report, Robert Williams is off limits in any trade talks. Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have also been discussed in a swap for KD.

There is still no certainty that the Celtics will be able to land Durant. But NBA analyst Nick Wright believes Boston is jeopardizing team chemistry by constantly discussing its core players in trade talks. On "The First Things First," he said:

"Brad Stevens or whomever is talking, here's the rule: Either you hold a press conference and you say – as we've seen GMs say – "Listen, my job is to ... evaluate every single opportunity to make our team better, and that's that. Or you say, 'Everyone's off limits.' What you can't do is continue syphoning your team amongst untouchables and touchables."

First Things First @FTFonFS1

"Either say, 'it's our job to evaluate every opportunity to make our team better' or 'everyone's off limits.' You can't keep syphoning your team amongst untouchables & touchables."— Report: Celtics keeping Robert Williams off limits in trade talks centered around KD"Either say, 'it's our job to evaluate every opportunity to make our team better' or 'everyone's off limits.' You can't keep syphoning your team amongst untouchables & touchables."— @getnickwright Report: Celtics keeping Robert Williams off limits in trade talks centered around KD"Either say, 'it's our job to evaluate every opportunity to make our team better' or 'everyone's off limits.' You can't keep syphoning your team amongst untouchables & touchables."—@getnickwright https://t.co/TdbGFEZAiM

Undoubtedly, the players who have been mentioned in trade talks are all important parts of the Celtics. However, one can't blame the Eastern Conference champs for being involved in talks to onboard Durant as he is one of the league's best players.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Robert Williams III is reportedly off limits in trade talks for Kevin Durant, per @basketballtalk Robert Williams III is reportedly off limits in trade talks for Kevin Durant, per @basketballtalk https://t.co/S5Wzw75XHd

Only time will tell if they will be able to land the 2013-14 MVP or not. But Wright believes that the leaked news of key players being involved in trade talks could hamper them later on, saying:

"If you're telling the world you won't include Robert Williams, you know what you're also telling the world? Aahh, Marcus Smart can be had, though. I'm sure this makes Robert Williams feel great, but it makes Marcus Smart feel not so great. I don't know why they keep stepping on this same rake.

"They gotta tighten up the leak shop over on Causeway Street or whatever they call it."

Boston Celtics @celtics Faith. Consistency. Hard Work Pays Off Faith. Consistency. Hard Work Pays Off 😤 https://t.co/gOGxKCVFT4

Williams is coming off a stellar season. His shot-blocking ability and defensive dominance helped massively in the Celtics' stellar second-half run. Undoubtedly, they would not want to trade him. But Smart and Brown are also equally as important as he is.

As presently constructed, the Celtics are championship contenders. Bringing in Durant will certainly make them even better, but it could come at the cost of the players who helped them make the NBA Finals.

Can the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship next season?

Boston's Jayson Tatum as the 2022 NBA Finals concluded

The Boston Celtics are one of the league's best defensive units. However, they also have players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who can lead the way on the offensive end. The Celtics lost the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, but since then have been busy in free agency.

Having signed Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, they are now looking set to make another run in the East. Tatum and Brown are going to be key to their chances, but the supporting cast is also equally impressive.

Boston Celtics @celtics ᴡᴀʀɴɪɴɢ



This move might cause you to lose balance ᴡᴀʀɴɪɴɢThis move might cause you to lose balance #NBAHandlesWeek ⚠️ ᴡᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ⚠️ This move might cause you to lose balance #NBAHandlesWeek https://t.co/jnvneaeXi1

In Brogdon, the team has a player who can carry the ball and make amazing plays. Meanwhile, Gallinari is a seasoned veteran and can stretch the floor. It is still unclear how coach Ime Udoka will use them, however, one thing is certain: They should add a lot more explosiveness.

Although Boston is linked with KD, even without that move, they could be favorites in the East. They have all the boxes ticked, and if it all works out, the Celtics could land the franchise's 18th championship next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein