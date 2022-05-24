"They were great before KD, they were great with KD, they look like they’re great again" - Colin Cowherd believes Golden State Warriors are justified in having a "cocky" attitude

After a two-year hiatus, the Golden State Warriors are again on the cusp of another NBA Finals berth after taking a 3-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks. Behind their iconic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Bay Area team’s swag is starting to rub off on people the wrong way again.

When the Warriors went to five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, they terrorized the NBA with their impressive shooting, stifling defense and unmatched chemistry. Their games usually had their best players dancing, goofing and in Green’s case, flexing.

As Golden State’s proud players are now prancing their way to the NBA’s biggest stage, Colin Cowherd, on his podcast, is noticing the hate pouring in:

“Everybody hates the Warriors, you would die to have that team as your team; way smarter, way more fun to watch, the best shooting team of all time. I got a lot of pushback, they’re cocky, so were the Bulls and the Showtime Lakers."

Cowherd continued:

"They were great before KD, they were great with KD, they look like they’re great again. You have a right to be confident, bordering on cocky when you’re great.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— @ColinCowherd "The Warriors won pre-KD, with KD and they're going to win after him. Don't tell me it doesn't bother him." "The Warriors won pre-KD, with KD and they're going to win after him. Don't tell me it doesn't bother him." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/gPgL22oW0F

The Herd host nailed it right with his take on how the Golden State Warriors are viewed right now as they step closer to another championship. Steph Curry has been dancing and shimmying with more gusto than in the past two years. Draymond Green’s barking and flexing have never been more pronounced and the team’s young guns are joining in the fun.

The Golden State Warriors are giving off the same vibe as their great past championship teams. The cocky attitude is certainly reminiscent to that of Michael Jordan’s Bulls, Larry Bird’s Celtics’ and the Showtime Lakers. Golden State knows that they will have huge targets on their backs with the way they celebrate, but they’ve never cared about it before. They will definitely not start worrying about it now.

The Golden State Warriors’ multi-pronged attack is flummoxing the competition

The Warriors have the best offensive rating in the 2022 NBA playoffs. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Of the four remaining teams in the 2022 NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors’ 115.6 offensive rating leads all semifinalists. The Boston Celtics, who just annihilated the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, are a distant second with 113.4 ORTG.

The Warriors are doing it by asking every five-man group on the floor to utilize as much space as possible to get as many open looks as possible. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole snaking through the defense, Golden State is leaving opponents with very tough choices in a split second.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Kevon Looney has been able to do what Rudy Gobert & Deandre Ayton were not: punish Dallas for going small. Andrew Wiggins has been efficient on offense & a bulldog on defense. I didn't anticipate those 2 averaging a combined 35-17-7. That's why GSW is up 3-0." — @getnickwright "Kevon Looney has been able to do what Rudy Gobert & Deandre Ayton were not: punish Dallas for going small. Andrew Wiggins has been efficient on offense & a bulldog on defense. I didn't anticipate those 2 averaging a combined 35-17-7. That's why GSW is up 3-0." — @getnickwright https://t.co/6MQpJ2Lv91

Even if Steph Curry and Klay Thompson do not have a big night, the Golden State Warriors have managed to survive. Against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, Kevon Looney’s timely shots and Andrew Wiggins' All-Star play have helped the team race to a 3-0 lead.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr today on the reconstruction of the Warriors: “I think the (Andrew) Wiggins trade is the key to all of this.”



Full soundbite Steve Kerr today on the reconstruction of the Warriors: “I think the (Andrew) Wiggins trade is the key to all of this.”Full soundbite https://t.co/RD5KpxSlEm

Golden State’s system allows everyone to shine in their respective roles. And when they're at their best, they’re just a beauty to watch.

If rival fan bases hate the Warriors for their cockiness, they better hope their teams can stop the Bay Area team’s march to the NBA championship.

