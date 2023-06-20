"They are in great shape"- NBA Insider says the Orlando Magic are in the driver's seat ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft

As we head into the 2023 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic will be looking to build on their recent success of selecting high-quality talent with an All-Star upside. Over the past few seasons, Orlando has added Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero - two players with star upside who have instantly changed the outlook of the franchise.

According to an NBA Insider who spoke with Sportskeeda, the Orlando Magic will enter June 22 looking to make a similar splash and could find themselves in the 'driver's seat' throughout the night.

"The one team that's definitely in the driver's seat is the Magic," the source told Sportskeeda. "They drafted (Paolo) Banchero last year and he was outstanding. They are in an even stronger position this year based on their current roster no matter what they chose to do. They have amazing flexibility. They can trade up, trade down or they can use their picks to continue to build out that roster. They are in great shape."

Orlando has the sixth and eleventh overall picks in the first round of the draft, giving them a chance to add two more high-level talents to their already impressive young core. Ideally, the Magic will look to build out their backcourt of the future on draft night, with players such as Jett Howard, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Anthony Black all potential prospects to help round out the Magic's rotation of the future.

Why Jalen Hood-Schifino makes sense

When you think of what the Orlando Magic need in a point guard, your mind instantly goes to playmaking with the ability to create their own shot. In the modern NBA there is seldom a pass-first point guard who can also score the ball. As such, any guard that can impact a game will be a multi-faceted threat on the offensive end of the floor are what the Magic need.

Jalen Hood-Schifino can provide both playmaking and scoring punch for Orlando while also improving the size of their backcourt. Hood-Schifino is approximately 6'4'' with a decent-sized wingspan - giving him the tools to become a reliable perimeter defender. Yet, it's the incoming rookie's ability to impact offense that could see Orlando selecting him with their 11th pick in the draft.

This past season, Hood-Schifino played for the Indiana Hoosiers, suiting up for 32 games, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 41.7% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from deep.

With Banchero and Wagner already on the Orlando Magic's roster, Hood-Schifino would be able to focus on playmaking during his early tenure in the league, allowing him to be judicial with his shot selection. As the rookie guard becomes more comfortable with the pace and physicality of the NBA, he could then look to incorporate his own offense into the Magic's game plan.

Hood-Schifino has all of the physical tools and the required skill set to be a solid addition to the Orlando Magic's growing young core, but we will have to wait until June 22 to see whether he will be suiting up for them in the coming years.

