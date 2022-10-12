"They would not be happy about trading him" - NBA executive says Warriors not trading Draymond Green due to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

The future of Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors is in question following his altercation with Jordan Poole. Some believe that the Warriors could trade Green this season. However, an NBA executive believes trading Green will make Steph Curry and Klay Thompson unhappy.

In an interview with Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, an anonymous executive from the Western Conference discussed the Warriors possibly trading Green. The executive revealed that the former Defensive Player of the Year is difficult to trade.

"He's a tough guy to trade because you don't know what he will be asking for contract-wise," the exec said. "He has a skill set that fits what they do, but not what everyone around the league does. They're not out there pushing to move him right now. Never say never, but it would be pretty shocking if they changed course on that."

The Golden State Warriors built their dynasty around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Many Warriors fans want them to finish their careers in Golden State. However, Green's recent actions might jeopardize his future with the team.

The West executive told Sean Deveney that the Warriors trading Green could upset Curry and Thompson. If the team wants to make the Splash Brothers happy, they might need to retain Green despite the problems he brings.

"It would send a tough message to Steph and Klay," the exec said. "To an extent, you want to keep those guys happy even if Draymond can be a headache for you. And they would not be happy about trading him."

East executive thinks Draymond Green fits the Detroit Pistons

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is entering what could be his final season with the Golden State Warriors. Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season, which means he'll be a free agent if he opts out. One of the teams with interest in Green is the Detroit Pistons, according to an Eastern Conference executive.

The East executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney that Green does not fit many teams. However, the 32-year-old forward might be a great addition to the Pistons, even with the recent incident with Jordan Poole. It's also worth noting that Green is from Saginaw, just two hours away from Detroit.

"Detroit is rebuilding," the exec said. "Draymond will be 33 next summer. You would like to bring him in as a culture guy, a guy who is going to toughen you up. But the video, man, you have to ask, how much tough culture is too much? And do you want to go out and get a guy who is on the downside of his career like that?"

Poll : 0 votes