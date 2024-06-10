"THEY HAVE STREAMEAST IN HEAVEN": NBA fans dumbfounded as late Bill Russell cheering Celtics tweet surfaces

NBA fans were left dumbfounded after a tweet from the late NBA legend Bill Russell, who died on July 31, 2022, surfaced on social media. The tweet cheered on the Boston Celtics for securing (105-98) Game 2 in the NBA finals series against the Dallas Mavericks. The tweet from his X account said:

"LET GO CELTICS!!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reaction of the fans to this tweet was immaculately funny. They were shocked to see Russell's account active after such a long time and the timing of it made the situation more interesting. Russell is a Celtics legend who has brought the franchise eternal glory with his service to them. When the fans saw him showing support for the franchise, it opened the floodgates for a lot of unique reactions.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan joked about having the streaming service 'Streameast' in heaven.

"THEY HAVE STREAMEAST IN HEAVEN"

Expand Tweet

Other fans joined the fray and expressed their unique thoughts in the comments section.

"Uh sir aren’t you supposed to be with God rn?" @LandOfPG said.

"See, even God wants the Celtics to win!" @AarronErickson said.

"How’d you sneak a phone in the grave you cheeky boy," @BronGotGame said.

While a lot of comments joked about Russell's resurgence on the social media platform, some fans were genuinely confused about what was happening.

"Bruh who’s got this account."

Expand Tweet

After the storm of confusion, Russell's wife revealed that she logged into her late husband's account to make that tweet. She also urged the fans to stay tuned for some exciting announcements that would be coming in the future.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla succeeds Bill Russell as the youngest head coach to make the NBA Finals

Bill Russell was not only an incredible player but also an incredible head coach. In 1966, he accepted the position of head coach of the Celtics and became the first-ever black coach in NBA history. He led his team to the NBA finals at the age of 35 years in just his second season as the coach.

Russell was the youngest coach to achieve this feat until now as Joe Mazzulla has matched the Hall of Famer. Mazzulla, at 35 years of age, has led the Celtics to the NBA finals thus becoming the second-ever youngest coach to accomplish the deed. Coincidentally, similar to Russell, Mazzulla has also achieved the feat in his second season leading the franchise. The Celtics are now 2-0 ahead in the series against the Mavericks and will be playing Game 3 on Wednesday, June 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.