“They heard them nepotism jokes lmao”: Fans lose it as Bucks waive Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother within 24 hours of signing him 

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Alex Antetokounmpo, on Friday (September 1st). However, in a surprising turn of events, the Bucks waived him less than 24 hours later. NBA insider Michael Scotto reported on both fronts first.

Alex will have to continue to wait to make his NBA debut. The 22-year-old is the only Antetokounmpo brother left to make his league debut. Giannis has played his entire career with the Bucks. Thanasis Antetokounmpo has played for the Knicks and Bucks, while Kostas Antetokounmpo has played for the Mavericks and Lakers.

Fans were hyped to see the news of Alex's signing but were shocked to learn that the Bucks let him go this early. Nobody escapes the NBA X, formerly known as Twitter, meme-fest, and the youngest Antetokounmpo brother was no exception.

Fans delivered hysterical reactions as reports went viral about the Bucks waiving him. One of the trolls wrote:

“They heard them nepotism jokes lmao"

More reactions followed:

Bucks signing and waiving Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother was a strategic and planned decision

NBA fans had fun at the expense of Alex Antetokounmpo getting waived in less than a day of signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, that was a planned call made by the organization. According to insider Michael Scotto, the Bucks signed and waived him to retain the rights to his G-League contract with their affiliate team, the Wisconsin Herd.

Alex will spend most of his time in Oshkosh, an hour away from Milwaukee, where his brothers, Giannis Antetokounnmpo and Thanasis Anteteokounmpo, would be. Oshkosh is where the Herd's home arena is located.

Giannis Antetokounmpo once said Alex Antetokounmpo is the best player in his family

Three years ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo advocated for Alex, claiming he was the best player among all the Antetokounmpo brothers. Alex was only 15 back then, making waves while playing for MoraBanc Andorra in the Spanish Liga ACB.

"He's gonna be better than me," Giannis told TMZ after attending one of Alex's games.

However, Alex Antetokounmpo is still ways from earning an NBA spot. In the meantime, he will continue his stint in the G-League for the third consecutive year. He spent his first season (2021-22) with the Raptors 905. Alex played 15 games, starting once, averaging 7.8 minutes, 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game,

Alex got more playing time in his second season with the Wisconsin Herd significantly. He played 32 games, making seven starts, averaging 22.3 minutes, 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds. However, he shot only 37.2%, including 24.7% from deep.

