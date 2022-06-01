“They just got a bunch of jacka***s over in San Francisco” - Charles Barkley says he rooted for the Mavericks because he hates the Golden State Warriors fans

NBA legend Charles Barkley has captured headlines after voicing his opinion about the Golden State Warriors fans during the last round. Barkley has never been afraid to make his opinion known, including his time as a player and as an analyst on "Inside the NBA."

During the Western Conference finals, Barkley was vocal about his displeasure when it came to the Golden State Warriors fans. The NBA legend has previously expressed his belief that the Warriors had some of the best fans in the league when the team was located in Oakland.

Since then, Barkley believes that the fan quality of the team has changed due to the team's relocation to San Francisco. Barkley has always been known to be a bit outlandish with some of his takes, but he's never been afraid to double down.

On an episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," Charles Barkley said that he was rooting for the Dallas Mavericks to win. He based this decision solely on the fact that he couldn't stand the Warriors fans, stating:

"I didn't think the Mavericks could beat the Warriors as I said I just root for them because I hate the Warriors fans... you know the thing that's interesting, they used to have great fans when they were over in Oakland.

"I've said before I thought when they were in Oakland they had one of the best fan bases in the NBA and now they just got a bunch of jacka***s over in San Francisco."

Charles Barkley was quick to admit that he was rooting for the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. Unfortunately, his dream didn't come true. Barkley will now have to watch the Warriors face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors have had one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases throughout the years. However, there's still been some uncertainty when it comes to the public opinion about their new move.

Regardless of how Barkley may feel, the Golden State Warriors are just four wins away from another championship. After dealing with numerous injuries to star players, the Warriors have battled back and find themselves on the verge of bringing home another title.

