"They just got a less dirtier Draymond" - NBA fans befuddled as Warriors sign Kyle Anderson after Paul George hype fizzles out

The Golden State Warriors have been undergoing major changes this offseason. With trade talks ongoing, the Warriors may have just hit its first target.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors have just picked up veteran Kyle Anderson in a sign-and-trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anderson is currently the biggest name the Warriors have acquired in the offseason so far, after losing longtime team member Klay Thompson.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 30-year-old was a solid contributor in the Timberwolves’ Western Conference finals run last season, playing alongside Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, some fans expressed their disbelief and confusion about the signing, a few days after rumors about a Paul George signing circulated online.

"From PG13 to kyle anderson😭", one fan said.

“They just got a less dirtier draymond I don’t get this move?” one fan said.

One fan was less than pleased upon learning about the SlowMo signing.

“Currently writing my goodbye letter, i can’t take this anymore 😭😭” one fan said.

Another fan did the math and concluded that Kyle Anderson was replacing the recently departed Klay Thompson.

“So basically Klay for KA,” said the fan.

On the other hand, some Warriors fans remained optimistic about the move but continued to hope that the versatile forward is only the starting domino that will lead to them trading for a bigger star.

“Slowmo and DMelt are solid pick ups, but Warriors need another star to pair with Steph and Dray. Trade Wiggins for Lauri,” said one fan.

“If we can get another star the team might look like something good😀,” said one fan.

Anderson was drafted 30th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, a year removed from their NBA title run. He played four years with the Spurs, before signing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018 and joining the Timberwolves in 2022.

What is Kyle Anderson's contract with the Warriors?

Kyle Anderson reportedly signed a three-year, $27 million contract before agreeing on a sign-and-trade to bring him to the Warriors. Anderson’s deal also includes a non-guaranteed final year.

After their sign-and-trade of Klay Thompson to Dallas, the Warriors used their Traded Players Exception to bring in Anderson. The Timberwolves got a future second-round pick swap and cash considerations in return for their forward.

Anderson averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds last season, becoming a key piece in the rotation for the Wolves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback