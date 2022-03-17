"They keep doing dumb stuff" - Former Laker Robert Horry lashes out at the the Purple and Gold for a dubious display against Minnesota Timberwolves

Robert Horry knows a thing or two about winning with the LA Lakers. 'Big Shot Bob' won three NBA titles with the Lakers between 2000-2002 and seven over the course of his 16-year NBA career. Consequently, Horry came down hard on the Lakers on Wednesday after the purple-and-gold franchise suffered their latest loss of the season to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are now 11 games under 0.500 after their 104-124 defeat on the road in Minnesota.

Speaking on the Spectrum SportsNet network, Horry said in his post-game analysis about the LA Lakers:

"I'm trying to think of what to say... You watch this team and all of a sudden, they give you that excellent third quarter and you'r re like, "Okay, this is the Lakers that we fell in love with.' And then all of a sudden they flip the script where the ball doesn't move, everybody says, 'Okay, we got a run going, let me be the star now. Let me take a bad shot. Let me do this.' You can't have this if you want to be a ball club that wins games. You got to be consistent and stay the course."

With the LA Lakers shooting only 10-of-45 (22.2%) from three-point territory versus the Timberwolves, Horry concluded his comments with:

"We're not shooting the ball good from three, so drive it. Get some easy buckets. It's just hard to sometimes to sit here and stay positive and watch this because they keep doing dumb stuff."

"They are very stagnant, very predictable," says James Worthy, criticizing the LA Lakers' offense

James Worthy, a three-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers in the 1980s, also criticized the team after their latest loss. Speaking on the same show as Robert Horry, Worthy opined:

"The struggle is the same. They just don't seem to get out of the gates that quick. And then they're not playing that well to start. When they get down, they still are not together. They move the ball sometimes and then they're going to get shots, but a lot of times they're very stagnant. They're very predicatable. I think teams have caught on to that. They're not afraid of the Lakers anymore. Without some consistency in your offense, our defense, you're very vulnerable. I think teams know that about the Lakers now."

