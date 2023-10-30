"They were killing Bucks" - Evan Fournier believes injuries robbed Kevin Durant & Nets of 2021 NBA championship

Evan Fournier believes injuries prevented Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets from winning the 2021 NBA championship. Speaking on the Tidal League podcast, Fournier said the trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were 100% going to win if injuries hadn't derailed them.

Durant, Irving and Harden played a total of 16 games together, regular-season and playoff games combined. The 'Big 3' would all later get traded to different teams after barely playing one year together. They were theoretically one of the best offensive NBA teams assembled but their tenure proved to be an abject failure.

Evan Fournier spoke about why the Brooklyn trio did not work, saying: "Actually, it did work, until mot*********s got injured in the playoffs. They were gonna win that year. That summer, they were going to win 100%. The Nets were going to win. They were killing the Bucks."

A major issue that failed the Nets 'Big 3' was Irving's vaccination refusal. His decision to abstain from taking the COVID shot resulted in the now Dallas Mavericks guard playing only 29 regular season games during the 2021-22 season.

Kevin Durant's thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets' failed Trio

During the introductory press conference in Phoenix held to welcome Kevin Durant to the team, he was asked about his time in Brooklyn. Durant said his time with the Nets was a 'special four years' of his career and that the team helped him greatly after his Achilles injury.

Asked why the team did not work out, KD said: "We just didn't get on the court enough. I think when you see James, Kyrie and myself, it was amazing basketball for 17 games, though. In order for you to win a championship and be a great team, you just need more time on the floor."

Kevin Durant has played a significant role in the early games of the Suns' 2023-24 campaign. Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors in the season opener, 108-104. They then lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in their second game on the road, 100-95, and demolished the Jazz 126-104 in Phoenix's home opener.