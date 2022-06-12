“They kinda take it a little bit too personal, you know, where now they involving my son’s name” - LeBron James on reporters talking ‘s**t’ about him, says “I’m petty too”

LeBron James has expressed his dissatisfaction with how some reporters and analysts talk about him. He believes they got too personal while reporting on him.

NBA players have had heated exchanges with sports analysts recently. It started with Kyrie Irving after their 4-0 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs first round.

Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment. When I see my name or my brothers/sisters names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are. Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment.

The All-Star guard believes the comments are mostly negative and sees them as disrespecting people's lives for entertainment. Several analysts replied, with Stephen A. Smith going ahead to list several of his indiscretions.

The same happened with Kevin Durant, who has had back-and-forths with several analysts, including Smith, Skip Bayless, and Nick Wright.

On The Shop, the cast talked about criticism and backlash in their respective careers. James said he welcomes criticism of his game, but will not be cozy with those who are clearly out to smear his name.

"I've had reporters and people be on TV talk shit about me, and then at All-Star weekend, they think it's, like, the greatest time in the weekend, everybody's funny-funny. 'Can you take a picture with me and my kids?'"

When asked if he would regardless, James said:

"No. I don't mind if you're critical of my game and what I do. If you critical of how I play the game, or whatever the case may be, or the game I had, you get some of these reporters on television that they kinda take it a little bit too personal.

"You know, where now they involving my son's name. You know, and now you're getting a little bit too far. So that's when I get to the-- and I'm petty too."

LeBron James has been under the media microscope for almost two decades

(L-R) Carmelo Anthony #7, Anthony Davis #3, and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Unlike other NBA stars who have lashed out, James has barely had any run-ins with reporters. Regardless of what was said, he chose not to respond.

Since his rookie season, LBJ has been the face of the league, with every move being closely watched. The four-time NBA champ has managed to avoid having altercations with reporters.

In February, James was upset with what The Athletic's Bill Oram said in a column. However, they mended things quite quickly as James revealed they had a private conversation.

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 🏾 @billoram and I had a candid conversation after the game tonight and I know he has a job to do. I know what he wrote wasn’t truthful cause it never came from me. But I get it, SOURCES run this game. Nevertheless #LakerNation let him be cause he ain’t a bad guy. @billoram and I had a candid conversation after the game tonight and I know he has a job to do. I know what he wrote wasn’t truthful cause it never came from me. But I get it, SOURCES run this game. Nevertheless #LakerNation let him be cause he ain’t a bad guy. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑

James has focused on his game for the most part and has reaped the benefits of his hard work. The Akron native has four NBA titles, four finals MVP awards, and a host of other achievements.

He has his eyes on that top spot LeBron James moves into second place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.He has his eyes on that top spot LeBron James moves into second place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He has his eyes on that top spot 😤 https://t.co/gR5vQBQNgr

LeBron James is on pace to become the all-time scoring leader in NBA history. He is currently 1,325 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who holds the No.1 spot.

