“They know he ain’t leaving now” - Jalen Rose on the LA Lakers’ confidence in keeping LeBron James, citing family and a growing business empire as undeniably huge reasons for staying

Tomorrow, LeBron James will be eligible to sign a two-year deal with the LA Lakers worth roughly $97 million. The four-time MVP hasn’t committed to extending his stay in Hollywood, indicating that talks wouldn't begin until August 4.

There is a popular belief that James is pushing the Lakers to retool their lineup and maximize his chances of winning another title. Unless the team can do that, he may simply play out the final year of his contract and choose to go somewhere else for the 2023-24 season.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose believes “King James” isn’t going anywhere, which gives the Lakers the confidence to keep the four-time champ:

“They know he ain’t leaving now. So it don’t even matter what happens with the contract. They know they got the house out here, the wife out here, they know the kids out here.”

Rose added:

“We always think about it as LeBron James the superstar, not always LeBron James the father, the dad, the human being. I don’t think he’s gonna necessarily wanna uproot to go play somewhere else.”

Hollywood is where the action is and LeBron James has certainly taken advantage of that. He has grown his business empire from his home base while his family has adored the California lifestyle.

At his age, the hassle and adjustment it takes to move to another city and play basketball may be something he’s not interested in doing.

The LA Lakers are also in a better position to build a roster around James if he extends his stay for at least another year. Russell Westbrook’s contract will be off the books and the team could lure more quality players, maybe even some stars, knowing James is committed to staying.

LA can sell the idea of a much better supporting cast for James and Anthony Davis helping them challenge for the title. They proved that in 2020 and could do it again, provided AD stays in shape and hopefully avoids injuries.

Jalen Rose is convinced LeBron James will not go to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The ship has sailed on the possibility of LeBron James going back to Cleveland, per Jalen Rose. [Photo: NBA.com]

An intriguing possibility with the LeBron James hoopla is the prospect of the Akron native going back to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland has cleared enough cap space for next season to sign James without losing its core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

James also opened up on the potential of returning to Cleveland during last year’s All-Star break. Jalen Rose, however, emphatically dismissed the idea of that happening and said:

“I think that chapter’s closed …We know he and Dan Gilbert don’t have the best relationship. I think once he won that championship and he left Cleveland, I think that ship has sailed. I don’t believe that LeBron would end up a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Rose added that James has already cemented his legacy in Ohio after keeping his promise of giving the Cavaliers their first NBA championship.

