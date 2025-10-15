  • home icon
  "They know best": Jason Kidd mocks Mavs Twitter discourse over Anthony Davis not playing center

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 15, 2025
Jason Kidd's team will be a candidate this season
Jason Kidd's team will be a candidate this season - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Mavericks will be one of the teams to watch next season. Even without Kyrie Irving, they should still be a competitive force in the NBA.

Anthony Davis will be the most crucial piece on both ends of the floor. And with Cooper Flagg by his side, some believe that he should be better off moving to the five and letting the Duke product play at the four.

That has been one of the biggest talking points on social media this season.

With that in mind, coach Jason Kidd made sure to troll the fans who continue to push that narrative, dismissing that notion and reassuring them that they will do whatever they feel is best for the team:

"They know best. Everybody has an opinion, that's cool, but we gotta do what's best for us. AD can play any position. We have a deep team," Kidd said, as quoted by Kevin Gray Jr.

Davis has never liked playing center. He's gone on the record to say that he would only do so if he has to, but he's always felt like a power forward instead.

And given that he's the face of the franchise, at least for the time being, it's only right that Coach Kidd makes sure that he's comfortable.

Jason Kidd has high hopes for Cooper Flagg

Of course, it won't be long before Flagg becomes the most important player on the team. However, he's still a rookie, and as such, there will be some growing pains and a developmental curve.

With that in mind, coach Kidd wanted to challenge him in the preseason, putting him in different positions, and even having him run the point during stretches:

“We want to look at him handling the ball," Flagg said after the game. "Want to put him in different situations. I thought he made a lot of great reads tonight. There’s gonna be some turnovers. I think the only time he turned it over is when he went behind his back."
Flagg is one of the most talented and well-rounded prospects in NBA history, and his journey to the league has been one of the most anticipated.

The Mavericks lost Luka Doncic and were rewarded with another generational talent almost right away. Hopefully, he will stay healthy and, more importantly, live up to his untapped potential, as he could be thenew face of the league a couple of years from now.

